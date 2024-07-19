            
      Google-parent Alphabet faces Italian antitrust probe over personal data usage

      An investigation has been launched into Alphabet over alleged unfair commercial practices which involved users' personal data.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 19, 2024 9:52 AM
      In the past, Google has been found guilty of antitrust breaches in the three cases (in European Union) and has been fined over €8 billion.

      Italy's antitrust agency has initiated an investigation into online search giant Google and its parent company Alphabet over alleged unfair commercial practices involving users' personal data and incomplete information given to users of its services.

      The watchdog said that Google’s request for consent may constitute a misleading and aggressive commercial practice that appears to be accompanied by incomplete information that could influence the choice of whether and to what extent consent should be given, according to a Reuters' report.

      The antitrust body further noted that Google presented its request for users' consent in a way that could limit their freedom of choice, by inducing them to agree to a combined usage of personal data by different Google services.

      In a statement, Google said that it will examine the case and work with the authorities.

      It is to be noted that the probe comes amid an increasing oversight by European regulators over the practices of big tech firms, including how they use personal data as well as potential abuse of market dominance.

      Since 2010, the European Union has investigated several antitrust complaints against Google alleging abuses of its dominant position in breach of the EU's competition laws. Google has been found guilty of antitrust breaches in the three cases and has been fined over €8 billion.


      First Published on Jul 19, 2024 9:52 AM

