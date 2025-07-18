Reliance Jio Platforms' profit soars by 25% to Rs 7,110 crore in Q1 FY26

Reliance Industries' technology and digital arm, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) clocked a profit of Rs 7,110 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2026--a 24.8 percent year-on-year rise.

According to RIL's Q1 FY26 earnings, Jio Platforms' revenue from operations increased by 19 percent to Rs 35,032 crore compared to Rs 29,449 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The telecom giant's subscriber count surged to 498 million, with a net addition of 9.9 million in Q1 FY26 alone.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) jumped by 15 percent to Rs 208.8 in the quarter ended on 30 June 2025, versus Rs 181.7 in Q1 FY25.

According to the company, EBITDA jumped by 24 percent year-on-year to Rs 18,135 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 14,638 crore in Q1 fiscal year 2025.

The company clocked a user base of 200 million for its JioTrue 5G technology in Q1 FY26, taking up the total count to 213 million. During the quarter, Jio reached 20 million connected premises with fixed broadband. Also, JioAirFiber's subscriber base soared to 7.4 million.

During the quarter, Jio launched a cloud gaming platform, JioGames Cloud and AI AI-ready cloud computer called JioPC.

JioGames Cloud allows anyone with a smartphone or a regular laptop/desktop or Jio-STB to play high-end console-quality games without needing any additional hardware. The subscription currently gives access to 500+ titles with data, voice, and SMS bundled in one single plan. There is also a separate subscription plan for non-Jio connectivity users.

On the other hand, JioPC convertsany screen into a personal computer and offers affordable and secure cloud compute with built-in smart apps on a pay as you go model.