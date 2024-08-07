Hakuhodo launches martech data labs in India; appoints Shweta Sharma as CEO

Japan-based global agency Hakuhodo Inc. has launched a martech lab in India- Hakuhodo Data Labs India. The Chief Business Officer of AdGlobal360 India, Shweta Sharma has been appointed as the CEO of the new subsidiary in the country.

This move is followed by the launch of e-Genie- an omnichannel e-commerce media optimisation platform, incubated in partnerships with Global CPG Brands.

Developed through a collaborative effort between Hakuhodo Japan and AdGlobal360 Innovation Lab with sei-katsu-sha as its core philosophy, e-Genie is engineered to deliver superior return on advertising spend (ROAS). It harnesses a plethora of raw, complex, and hybrid signals from campaigns across various platforms and churns out deeper insights that empower brands to optimise their budget and refine their pricing and promotion strategies across digital commerce platforms.

With a proven track record of spearheading products in e-commerce analytics and media optimisations, Sharma brings unparalleled expertise to her new role.

Kosuke Kataoka, Managing Director of Hakuhodo India said, "We are very excited about the potential of the Indian innovation team in creating a niche global product. We are investing in adding high-tech product offerings to partner with our clients in their e-commerce growth."

Sharma added, "e-Genie gives the power of e-commerce media optimisation back to brands. Many such tools were available for digital media optimisation but none for e-commerce. Our clients will achieve better reach and performance from the extensive rule library available off the shelf along with many other industry-first features. Furthermore, coupled with digital shelf data, this will be a potent bi platform for us to understand the customer purchase drivers, thereby helping our clients with gaining market share".

The implementation of e-Genie for Global CPG clients has demonstrated improvements, with upwards of 18% ROAS enhancement. Building upon this success, Hakuhodo Data Labs is committed to launching additional products such as data analytics and media optimisation tools tailored for enterprises.