      Netflix is planning to launch an in-house advertising technology platform by the end of 2025, a top executive said on May 16.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 10:08 AM
      In Numbers: Netflix’s ad-supported plan now has 40 million monthly active users
      Netflix ad-supported members have a higher household income and are younger than linear TV audiences, with a median age of 37. (Representative image by Venti Views via Unsplash)

      At Netflix's second Upfront presentation to advertisers, Peter Naylor, Vice President of Advertising Sales, said, “There’s a lot to be excited about over the next year. But the story of ads on Netflix this year is pretty simple: It’s about growth and momentum.”

      Another top executive of streaming major said it will launch an in-house advertising technology platform by the end of 2025: "Bringing our ad tech in-house will allow us to power the ads plan with the same level of excellence that’s made Netflix the leader in streaming technology today" Amy Reinhard, Netflix's president of advertising said.

      "We’re being incredibly strategic about how we present ads because we want our members to have a phenomenal experience. We conduct deep consumer research to make sure we stay ahead of the competition, bringing opportunities that are better for members and better for brands,” Reinhard said.

      Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, explained Netflix's performance on engagement, “Our audiences are highly engaged — and by engaged I mean that they are choosing to spend their time watching Netflix. That’s important because engagement is the key to success in streaming. When people watch our shows and movies, they get more value from Netflix, they stick around longer, and they’re more likely to recommend us to their friends." Bajaria reiterated to the advertisers, "And this matters to all of you because you want to be where the audiences are, too.”

      In Numbers

      Netflix’s ad-supported plan now has 40 million monthly active users, up from 23 million users in January

      Over 40% of all signups in Netflix’s ads markets come from our ads plan.

      Netflix ad-supported members have a higher household income and are younger than linear TV audiences, with a median age of 37.

      Over 70% of Netflix’s ad-supported members watch for more than 10 hours a month - which is 15 percentage points higher than the nearest competitor according to Nielsen.

      More than half of Netflix’s ad-supported members watch Netflix for more than 20 hours per month.

      According to TVision, Netflix’s ad-supported members’ attention is the highest competitively when evaluating a three-hour span.

      According to EDO Inc., Netflix members are around twice as likely to respond to an advertisement on Netflix compared to other streaming services and linear TV.

      Programming Stats:

      Netflix has 270 million subscribers.

      According to Nielsen, in 2024, Netflix has more hours in the Top 10 than any other streaming service combined.

      Over the last three years, Netflix has had more Top 10 titles than every other streaming service combined.

      In 2023, Netflix members watched 183 billion hours of Netflix.


      First Published on May 16, 2024 10:02 AM

