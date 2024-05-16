Netflix to launch in-house ad-tech platform by 2025-end

At Netflix's second Upfront presentation to advertisers, the message was clear: When you advertise with Netflix, you can reach the most engaged audience in the world.

Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s President of Advertising, walked advertisers through the continued growth and momentum of Netflix’s ad-supported plan, which now has 40 million global monthly active users — up from 5 million a year ago. Over 40% of all signups in the ads countries now come from the ads plan.

Netflix also featured new partners that advertisers can use to measure and verify the impact of their campaigns, including Affinity Solutions, DoubleVerify, EDO Inc, Integral Ad Science, iSpotTV, Kantar, Lucid, NCSolutions, Nielsen and TVision.

New Ad Tech

Looking ahead, Reinhard announced Netflix will launch an in-house advertising technology platform, by the end of 2025. This will give advertisers new ways to buy, new insights to leverage, and new ways to measure impact.

“Bringing our ad tech in-house will allow us to power the ads plan with the same level of excellence that’s made Netflix the leader in streaming technology today,” she said.

In 2022, Netflix had announced that it had selected Microsoft as its global advertising technology and sales partner for its ad-supported streaming tier.

"Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members" Netflix Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said in a statement at the time.

In 2024, Netflix will also expand its buying capabilities to include The Trade Desk, Google's Display & Video 360, and Magnite who will join Microsoft as the main programmatic partners for advertisers.