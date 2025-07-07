Exclusive Break: JioStar's Sanjog Gupta to succeed Geoff Allardice as ICC CEO

This article was first published Jul 7, 2025 10:44 AM and updated to reflect more details.

Sanjog Gupta is set to join the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Geoff Allardice. The move marks a significant transition in the leadership of global cricket. Gupta will join ICC from JioStar where he is CEO-Sports.

The appointment of Gupta, a prominent figure in sports broadcasting and digital strategy, comes at a pivotal time for the ICC as it seeks to expand the global reach of cricket and deepen its commercial engagement in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah said: “I am pleased to announce that Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the CEO of the ICC. Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation, which will be invaluable for the ICC.

“His deep understanding of the global sports as well as M&E landscape combined with his continued curiosity about the cricket fan’s perspective and passion for technology will prove essential in our ambition to grow the game in the coming years. Our goal is to move beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics, growing its expanse across the world and deepening its roots in its core markets.

“We considered several exceptional candidates for this position, but the Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Sanjog. The ICC Board Directors look forward to working closely with him, and I would like to welcome him on behalf of everyone at the ICC.”

Gupta’s appointment follows a global recruitment process launched by the ICC in March. The role attracted over 2,500 applications from candidates across 25 countries, reflecting the international appeal and significance of the position. Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport’s governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors.

The ICC’s HR & Remuneration Committee carefully reviewed and shortlisted 12 candidates, whose profiles were then shared with the Nominations Committee comprising ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja, ECB Chair Richard Thompson, SLC President Shammi Silva, and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia. After a rigorous short-listing process, the Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Mr Gupta. This recommendation was subsequently approved by ICC Chairman Jay Shah after further assessment and evaluation, after which it was ratified by the full ICC Board.

The ICC CEO-designate Gupta, commented: “It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost 2 billion fans worldwide. These are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature, commercial avenues widen and opportunities such as the women’s game scale in popularity. Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force-multipliers for the Cricket movement around the world.”

“I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket’s evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards to build on our strong foundations,” Gupta added.

Gupta brings a wealth of experience from his career in sports media, having played a transformative role at Disney Star. Most recently, he was named CEO-Sports at the Reliance Industries-Disney joint venture, overseeing strategy and operations across television and digital platforms.

His rise within the Disney Star network - beginning in 2009 as a content producer and culminating in his leadership as Head of Sports - has been marked by innovation, strategic foresight and an unrelenting focus on audience engagement. From shaping cricket coverage during the Indian Premier League to expanding the footprint of sports on digital platforms, Gupta has been at the forefront of India’s sports media revolution.

Between 2015 and 2020, he served in various senior roles at Star Sports, leading production, programming, and content strategy during a period of explosive growth in sports viewership. In 2020, he was elevated to Head of Sports for the Star TV Network, where he was credited with deepening fan engagement and driving commercial success through data-driven programming and bold storytelling.

Allardice, who first joined the ICC in 2012 as General Manager of Cricket after a stint at Cricket Australia, stepped into the CEO role in an acting capacity in March 2021 before being confirmed later that year. Under his stewardship, the ICC has made strides in expanding the global footprint of cricket and laying a stronger commercial foundation for its member boards.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council,” Allardice had said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved... I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges.”