Microsoft layoffs: Xbox executive suggests laid-off workers turn to ChatGPT for career advice

As Microsoft’s latest wave of job cuts hits its gaming division hard, an Xbox executive has sparked debate by suggesting laid-off colleagues use AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Copilot for advice and emotional support.

Matt Turnbull, an executive producer at Xbox Games Studio, shared the recommendation in a now-deleted LinkedIn post.

“No AI tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience. But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck faster, calmer, and with more clarity,” Turnbull wrote.

He added that he felt compelled to share his best advice under the circumstances, explaining that he’d been experimenting with large language model (LLM) tools to help reduce “the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss.”

Turnbull acknowledged people have “strong feelings” about using AI for such personal needs but suggested these tools could help with resume writing, career planning, and job applications. “These are really challenging times, and if you’re navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you’re not alone and you don’t have to go it alone,” he wrote.

His comments came days after Microsoft announced it would cut up to 9,100 employees, roughly 4 percent of its workforce, marking another round of layoffs this year. The Xbox division is reportedly among the hardest hit, with several new game projects and services cancelled.

Microsoft has also shuttered its office in Pakistan after 25 years, according to a TechRadar report.

The layoffs arrive even as Microsoft invests aggressively in AI. The company plans to spend $80 billion on AI infrastructure this year. Yet the tech industry overall has seen more than 62,000 layoffs so far in 2025, according to the independent tracker Layoffs.fyi.