Elon Musk's Neuralink patient signs her name using only thoughts after 20 years

A single signature — scribbled across a digital screen — is making waves across the internet. But it wasn’t just any signature. For Audrey Crews, it was the first time in two decades that she had written her own name. And she did it using only her thoughts.

The remarkable moment was made possible through Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company. Audrey, one of the company’s early human recipients, posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter), showing her name written on a laptop screen. The caption read -

“I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I’m working on it. Lol #Neuralink.”

The post was soon picked up by other users, one of whom highlighted:

“Neuralink recipient writes her name for the first time in 20 years telepathically.”

She is controlling her computer just by thinking. Most people don’t realize this is possible. https://t.co/5XnOaLfJU7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2025

Musk himself responded to the viral post, confirming the technology’s success and underlining its potential.

“She is controlling her computer just by thinking,” Musk wrote. “Most people don’t realise this is possible.”

His comment has since racked up nearly 11 million views, sparking a wave of emotional reactions online. “This made me cry,” one user said. Another added: “This is the most exciting thing I’ve seen all year.” A third predicted, “This technology will change humanity forever.”

Neuralink’s Future Founded in 2016, Neuralink has long promised to build brain-machine interfaces that can help people with paralysis, neurological disorders, and even sensory disabilities regain autonomy and connection. The company’s goal, in Musk’s words, is to “restore movement to the paralysed, restore sight to the blind, and revolutionise how humans interact with their digital world.”

Beyond the current pilot program, Neuralink is also developing an implant called Blindsight, aimed at restoring vision to the blind — and potentially offering what it calls “superhuman vision.” While the tech is still in testing stages with monkeys, the company hopes to bring Blindsight to market by 2030.

A recent Bloomberg report noted that Neuralink is targeting over $1 billion in annual revenue by 2031, with three distinct types of brain implants forming the foundation of its business model.