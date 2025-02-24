            
Meta increases executive bonuses to 200% after sacking 3,600 employees

According to a recent corporate filing, all named executive officers—except CEO Mark Zuckerberg—will now be eligible for the increased bonus.

By  Storyboard18Feb 24, 2025 9:09 AM
Before the increase, Meta’s executives were reportedly earning total cash compensation that ranked at or below the 15th percentile compared to similar roles in competitor companies.

Meta has announced a sharp increase in bonuses for its top executives, raising them from 75% to 200% of their base salary. The move comes shortly after the company laid off 3,600 employees, around 5% of its global workforce, citing “low performance.”

According to a recent corporate filing, all named executive officers—except CEO Mark Zuckerberg—will now be eligible for the increased bonus. Meta’s board committee approved the decision on 13 February 2025, explaining that executive pay had been lower than that of their counterparts at rival firms.

Before the increase, Meta’s executives were reportedly earning total cash compensation that ranked at or below the 15th percentile compared to similar roles in competitor companies. The revised bonus structure now places them at roughly the 50th percentile.

The announcement has sparked widespread criticism, particularly as it follows large-scale job cuts. Many former Meta employees have accused the company of prioritising profits over fairness, with some alleging they were dismissed for reasons unrelated to performance, such as taking leave. Some have even labelled Meta the “cruellest” tech company in response to the layoffs.


First Published on Feb 24, 2025 9:08 AM

