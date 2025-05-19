            
Instagram's Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala and kaju katli in India

By  Storyboard18May 19, 2025 11:58 AM
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, recently appeared on the podcast Moment of Silence with Indian creators Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani. During the chat, he got to sample some classic Indian snacks and sweets, sharing his honest thoughts along the way.

He started with Lay's Magic Masala chips, saying, “It’s tasty—I thought it would be much spicier!” Next, he tried kaju katli, a creamy cashew sweet, and happily said, “Very tasty!” He also tasted laddoos, another popular treat, and admitted he really liked them.

In a funny moment, Mosseri joked about how his three children would react to the sweets. “My kids would probably steal a load of them,” he said, “except my middle one—he’s not into sweets.”

Earlier, at the WAVES 2025 event in Mumbai, Mosseri had a warm welcome from Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor. The two sat down for a fireside chat called Trends and Virality, where they discussed how Gen Z consumes content online.

Back then, he tried a Maharashtrian dessert called Puran Poli. This was prepared at the home of Indian star Shraddha Kapoor. Mosseri, before the chat, enjoyed the dessert as she offerred a piece of cultural importance.

WAVES 2025 was India’s first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.


