Radio Mirchi operator ENIL's Q4 profit jumps 36.3% to Rs 12 crore

In Q4 FY24, the audio and experiential entertainment company registered a profit of Rs 8.8 crore

By  Storyboard18May 18, 2025 5:16 PM
Overall, in fiscal 2025, ENIL's profit has dropped to Rs 12 crore from Rs 33 crore in FY24

Entertainment Network India Limited, the operator of the Radio Mirchi network, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 12 crore in the quarter ended on March 31 fiscal 2025.

The company's profit saw a 36.3% surge on a year-on-year basis.

Overall, in fiscal 2025, ENIL's profit has dropped to Rs 12 crore from Rs 33 crore in FY24.

The company's revenue from operations marginally increased to Rs 158 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5% YoY, driven by non-FCT (free commercial time) formats and digital businesses.

"Despite an overall challenging media and advertising environment, ENIL posted a resilient performance, driven by sharp growth in its Non-FCT and digital segments," the company said in its Q4 earnings call, held on May 17.

The full-year domestic revenue rose by 9.4% to Rs 526 crore, with consolidated revenues at Rs 544 crore for FY25.

ENIL’s international business recorded revenues of Rs 19.2 crore for FY25, while the cash reserve stood at Rs 368 crore as of March 31, 2025.

"Our non-FCT revenues grew by 44.8% in Q4 and over 20% for the full year, supported by a vibrant mix of events, IPs, and brand solutions," Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said.


First Published on May 18, 2025 5:16 PM

