Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices

Fake shows pushing controlled substances like Adderall and Xanax slipped through Spotify’s moderation, exposing major gaps in content oversight.

By  Storyboard18May 19, 2025 8:55 AM
The shows were easily discoverable through common search terms such as “Adderall” and “Xanax,” with titles like "My Adderall Store," "Order Xanax 2 mg Online Big Deal On Christmas Season," and "Xtrapharma.com." Descriptions frequently contained direct links to dubious pharmacy websites. (Image Source: Unsplash)

A recent investigation has uncovered a loophole in Spotify’s podcast ecosystem. Numerous shows have been operating as covert fronts for illegal online pharmacies. Disguised as legitimate content, these podcasts used generic or AI-generated voices to promote and link users to the sale of controlled substances including Adderall, Xanax, Oxycodone, Vicodin, Methadone, and Ambien, often advertising "FDA-approved delivery without prescription," a direct violation of US law, as per reports.

The shows were easily discoverable through common search terms such as “Adderall” and “Xanax,” with titles like "My Adderall Store," "Order Xanax 2 mg Online Big Deal On Christmas Season," and "Xtrapharma.com." Descriptions frequently contained direct links to dubious pharmacy websites.

An analysis found at least seven such drug-pushing podcasts among the first 100 results for “Adderall” and up to 20 within the first 60 for “Xanax.” Some of these had been live on the platform for months, openly accessible to users. Even after the issue was flagged by reporters, new offending podcasts continued to surface, indicating a reactive, rather than preventive approach to content moderation.

Spotify removed 26 podcasts flagged for promoting illegal drug sales, but new violations were discovered as soon as the next morning. The company acknowledged the content violated platform rules, which prohibit illegal material, spam, and content solely intended to promote harmful products or services. “We are constantly working to detect and remove violating content across our service,” a spokesperson told CNN.

While Spotify relies on a mix of automated tools and human moderators, online safety advocates say the current systems are falling short especially as generative AI accelerates the creation of spammy or harmful content. Experts are now calling for stronger safeguards and enforcement, warning that unchecked loopholes like this can facilitate real-world harm, including teen overdoses tied to pills purchased online.


First Published on May 19, 2025 8:49 AM

