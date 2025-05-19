Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices

A recent investigation has uncovered a loophole in Spotify’s podcast ecosystem. Numerous shows have been operating as covert fronts for illegal online pharmacies. Disguised as legitimate content, these podcasts used generic or AI-generated voices to promote and link users to the sale of controlled substances including Adderall, Xanax, Oxycodone, Vicodin, Methadone, and Ambien, often advertising "FDA-approved delivery without prescription," a direct violation of US law, as per reports.

The shows were easily discoverable through common search terms such as “Adderall” and “Xanax,” with titles like "My Adderall Store," "Order Xanax 2 mg Online Big Deal On Christmas Season," and "Xtrapharma.com." Descriptions frequently contained direct links to dubious pharmacy websites.

An analysis found at least seven such drug-pushing podcasts among the first 100 results for “Adderall” and up to 20 within the first 60 for “Xanax.” Some of these had been live on the platform for months, openly accessible to users. Even after the issue was flagged by reporters, new offending podcasts continued to surface, indicating a reactive, rather than preventive approach to content moderation.

Spotify removed 26 podcasts flagged for promoting illegal drug sales, but new violations were discovered as soon as the next morning. The company acknowledged the content violated platform rules, which prohibit illegal material, spam, and content solely intended to promote harmful products or services. “We are constantly working to detect and remove violating content across our service,” a spokesperson told CNN.