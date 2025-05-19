CXO Moves: Exec movements across Meta, Titan Company, ONDC, Parag Milk Foods and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Suparna Mitra
Previous: CEO - Watches & Wearables division, Titan Company
Suparna Mitra has stepped down from her position. She has worked at Arvind Brands too.
Sandhya Devanathan
Meta has announced a major reshuffle in its Asia Pacific leadership, appointing Sandhya Devanathan, currently Vice President for Meta India, to additionally head the company’s business across Southeast Asia. This expansion of Devanathan’s role comes as Benjamin Joe, a 14-year veteran at Meta, is set to become the new Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific starting July 2025.
Benjamin Joe
Previous: Vice president - South East Asia and emerging markets, Meta
Present: Regional vice president, APAC, Meta
Benjamin Joe, who led Meta as the vice president - South East Asia and emerging markets, has been elevated to regional vice president, APAC, where he succeeds Dan Neary.
Joe began his career at Meta in new business development with the growth team in the United States and was previously country director for Korea. Prior to joining Meta, Joe worked at McKinsey & Company and IBM.
Vaishali Banerjee and Pallavi Sharma
Platinum Guild International (PGI) has announced key leadership augmentations, naming Vaishali Banerjee as head of global market development.
In addition to this new mandate, Banerjee will continue in her existing role as managing director – India & ME — both critical growth hubs for platinum.
Pallavi Sharma has been elevated to deputy country manager – India & ME.
Vibhor Jain
Present: Acting CEO, ONDC
The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has announced that Vibhor Jain, currently the chief operating officer and a part of the 8-member Executive Committee, will assume the role of acting CEO with immediate effect. All executive powers will be transitioned to him as the organisation continues its process of identifying a new managing director and CEO.
Arvind Mohta
Previous: Marketing head - West & CSD, Pernod Ricard India
Present: Marketing director, Allied Blenders and Distillers
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) has announced the appointment of Arvind Mohta as the company’s marketing director. He has worked across United Spirits, Johnson & Johnson, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products.
Preeti Vyas
Previous: CEO and President, Amar Chitra Katha
Preeti Vyas has moved on from Amar Chitra Katha. She has worked across Toys ‘R’ Us, Sony Music India, Crossword Bookstores, Globus Stores, Future Group India, Pantaloon Retail India etc.
Subhodeep Roy
Previous: National head of sales, Dabur India
Present: Chief business officer, Parag Milk Foods
Parag Milk Foods has named Subhodeep Roy in a new role. He has worked across Britannia Industries, Cadbury, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Tata Consumer Products.
Adityan Kayalakal
Previous: head - marketing and GTM, Veera
Present: Vice president and head of marketing, Jupiter Money
Jupiter Money has named Adityan Kayalakal in a new role. He has worked across Grey Group, Bates CHI & Partners, Rediffusion Group, BBH India, Digitas India, Publicis Groupe and Byju’s.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy