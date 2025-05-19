            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • cxo-moves-exec-movements-across-meta-titan-company-ondc-parag-milk-foods-and-more-66286

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Meta, Titan Company, ONDC, Parag Milk Foods and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18May 19, 2025 6:55 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements across Meta, Titan Company, ONDC, Parag Milk Foods and more
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Suparna Mitra

Previous: CEO - Watches & Wearables division, Titan Company

Suparna Mitra has stepped down from her position. She has worked at Arvind Brands too.

Sandhya Devanathan

Meta has announced a major reshuffle in its Asia Pacific leadership, appointing Sandhya Devanathan, currently Vice President for Meta India, to additionally head the company’s business across Southeast Asia. This expansion of Devanathan’s role comes as Benjamin Joe, a 14-year veteran at Meta, is set to become the new Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific starting July 2025.

Benjamin Joe

Previous: Vice president - South East Asia and emerging markets, Meta

Present: Regional vice president, APAC, Meta

Benjamin Joe, who led Meta as the vice president - South East Asia and emerging markets, has been elevated to regional vice president, APAC, where he succeeds Dan Neary.

Joe began his career at Meta in new business development with the growth team in the United States and was previously country director for Korea. Prior to joining Meta, Joe worked at McKinsey & Company and IBM.

Vaishali Banerjee and Pallavi Sharma

Platinum Guild International (PGI) has announced key leadership augmentations, naming Vaishali Banerjee as head of global market development.

In addition to this new mandate, Banerjee will continue in her existing role as managing director – India & ME — both critical growth hubs for platinum.

Pallavi Sharma has been elevated to deputy country manager – India & ME.

Vibhor Jain

Present: Acting CEO, ONDC

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has announced that Vibhor Jain, currently the chief operating officer and a part of the 8-member Executive Committee, will assume the role of acting CEO with immediate effect. All executive powers will be transitioned to him as the organisation continues its process of identifying a new managing director and CEO.

Arvind Mohta

Previous: Marketing head - West & CSD, Pernod Ricard India

Present: Marketing director, Allied Blenders and Distillers

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) has announced the appointment of Arvind Mohta as the company’s marketing director. He has worked across United Spirits, Johnson & Johnson, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products.

Preeti Vyas

Previous: CEO and President, Amar Chitra Katha

Preeti Vyas has moved on from Amar Chitra Katha. She has worked across Toys ‘R’ Us, Sony Music India, Crossword Bookstores, Globus Stores, Future Group India, Pantaloon Retail India etc.

Subhodeep Roy

Previous: National head of sales, Dabur India

Present: Chief business officer, Parag Milk Foods

Parag Milk Foods has named Subhodeep Roy in a new role. He has worked across Britannia Industries, Cadbury, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Tata Consumer Products.

Adityan Kayalakal

Previous: head - marketing and GTM, Veera

Present: Vice president and head of marketing, Jupiter Money

Jupiter Money has named Adityan Kayalakal in a new role. He has worked across Grey Group, Bates CHI & Partners, Rediffusion Group, BBH India, Digitas India, Publicis Groupe and Byju’s.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on May 19, 2025 6:55 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Amazon elevates Madhavan Sekar to Head - Marketing, Amazon Pay

Amazon elevates Madhavan Sekar to Head - Marketing, Amazon Pay

Brand Makers

Instagram's Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala and kaju katli in India

Instagram's Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala and kaju katli in India

Brand Makers

InMobi names Reneta Kripalani as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

InMobi names Reneta Kripalani as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

Brand Makers

Sundar Pichai takes subtle dig at Satya Nadella over ‘making Google dance’ remark

Sundar Pichai takes subtle dig at Satya Nadella over ‘making Google dance’ remark

Brand Makers

The Book-Makers: A history of the book in 18 Remarkable Lives by Adam Smyth

The Book-Makers: A history of the book in 18 Remarkable Lives by Adam Smyth

Brand Makers

Virat Kohli's CBSE class 10 marksheet goes viral; check his highest and lowest scores

Virat Kohli's CBSE class 10 marksheet goes viral; check his highest and lowest scores

Brand Makers

TCS strengthens leadership team; appoints Aarthi Subramanian and Mangesh Sathe in new roles

TCS strengthens leadership team; appoints Aarthi Subramanian and Mangesh Sathe in new roles