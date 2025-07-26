            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • gwyneth-paltrow-steps-in-as-astronomers-temporary-spokesperson-following-coldplays-kiss-cam-fiasco-77056

Gwyneth Paltrow steps in as Astronomer's 'temporary spokesperson' following Coldplay's kiss cam fiasco

The Goop founder stars in a cheeky corporate video after a viral jumbotron moment at a Coldplay concert in Boston forced Astronomer's CEO and HR chief to resign.

By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2025 9:55 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow steps in as Astronomer's 'temporary spokesperson' following Coldplay's kiss cam fiasco
Introducing herself as a temporary spokesperson for Astronomer's 300-plus employees, Paltrow proceeds to mock the internet frenzy with dry humour.

Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing cosmic-level satire to a tech-world scandal that lit up the internet last week.

In a surprise move, the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder teamed up with Astronomer to spoof the bizarre jumbotron incident that led to the resignation of its CEO, Andy Byron, and HR chief Kristin Cabot.

The now-infamous moment at a Coldplay concert in Boston caught the two executive looking cozy on the venue's kiss cam - and quickly spiralled into a full-blown viral scandal.

"Thank you for your interest in Astronomer," Paltrow says in the tongue-in-cheek video posted on the company's social media. Dressed in a business-casual button down, seated at a desk with clasped hands, she delivers her lines with trademark calm.

Introducing herself as a temporary spokesperson for Astronomer's 300-plus employees, Paltrow proceeds to mock the internet frenzy with dry humour.

In one moment, she deadpans, "Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data ML and AI pipelines at scale," cutting back to a screen where someone types, "OMG what the actual f..."

She adds, "We're thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation," before answering another fake query about the social media team's wellbeing. "Yes, there is still room available at our Beyond Analytics event in September," she says, straight-faced.

The hilarious corporate recovery stunt comes a week after video footage of Byron and Cabot, arms around each other during a Coldplay set, made the rounds online. When the duo realized they were on the jumbotron, they quickly pulled away - prompting lead singer Chris Martin to quip that they were "either having an affair or just very shy."

Internet sleuths quickly identified the pair, setting off a wave of memes and national TV spoofs - with country stars like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan even referencing the scandal. As the fallout grew, Astronomer launched an internal investigation and placed both executives on leave.

Astronomer co-founder Brooklynite Pete DeJoy has been named interim CEO.

Paltrow wrapped the satirical clip by saying, "We will now be returning to what we do best - delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer."


Tags
First Published on Jul 26, 2025 9:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

IndiGo reports higher ad, fuel costs in FY25; CEO Pieter Elbers targets 40% global share by FY30

IndiGo reports higher ad, fuel costs in FY25; CEO Pieter Elbers targets 40% global share by FY30

Brand Makers

IndiGo hits $10 billion mark, sets sights on global expansion

IndiGo hits $10 billion mark, sets sights on global expansion

Brand Marketing

Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

Brand Makers

Sula Vineyards' premium wine range, The Source, sees 50% growth in FY25

Sula Vineyards' premium wine range, The Source, sees 50% growth in FY25

Brand Makers

Sona Comstar AGM: Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks deferment amid allegations of coercion

Sona Comstar AGM: Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks deferment amid allegations of coercion

Brand Makers

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

Brand Marketing

From Volume to Value! Realme bets big on quality over quantity

From Volume to Value! Realme bets big on quality over quantity