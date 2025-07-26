Gwyneth Paltrow steps in as Astronomer's 'temporary spokesperson' following Coldplay's kiss cam fiasco

Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing cosmic-level satire to a tech-world scandal that lit up the internet last week.

In a surprise move, the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder teamed up with Astronomer to spoof the bizarre jumbotron incident that led to the resignation of its CEO, Andy Byron, and HR chief Kristin Cabot.

The now-infamous moment at a Coldplay concert in Boston caught the two executive looking cozy on the venue's kiss cam - and quickly spiralled into a full-blown viral scandal.

"Thank you for your interest in Astronomer," Paltrow says in the tongue-in-cheek video posted on the company's social media. Dressed in a business-casual button down, seated at a desk with clasped hands, she delivers her lines with trademark calm.

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

Introducing herself as a temporary spokesperson for Astronomer's 300-plus employees, Paltrow proceeds to mock the internet frenzy with dry humour.

In one moment, she deadpans, "Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data ML and AI pipelines at scale," cutting back to a screen where someone types, "OMG what the actual f..."

She adds, "We're thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation," before answering another fake query about the social media team's wellbeing. "Yes, there is still room available at our Beyond Analytics event in September," she says, straight-faced.

The hilarious corporate recovery stunt comes a week after video footage of Byron and Cabot, arms around each other during a Coldplay set, made the rounds online. When the duo realized they were on the jumbotron, they quickly pulled away - prompting lead singer Chris Martin to quip that they were "either having an affair or just very shy."

Internet sleuths quickly identified the pair, setting off a wave of memes and national TV spoofs - with country stars like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan even referencing the scandal. As the fallout grew, Astronomer launched an internal investigation and placed both executives on leave.

Astronomer co-founder Brooklynite Pete DeJoy has been named interim CEO.