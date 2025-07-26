Parliamentary panel pushes for India-made OS, seeks clarity on mobile voting feasibility

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Communications Technology in its reports has reiterated its call for the development of a homegrown operating system (OS) to reduce India’s reliance on foreign platforms like Windows and Android, citing concerns related to national security and digital sovereignty. The panel has also sought clarity on the feasibility of implementing mobile voting, given India’s massive mobile phone user base.

In its Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee Fourth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Demands for Grants, the Committee had recommended that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) examine the possibility of creating an indigenous OS that can rival globally dominant systems. The intent, it said, is to safeguard vital security documents and enhance strategic autonomy in the digital domain.

Responding to the recommendation, MeitY informed the Committee that the suggestion has been “noted for further examination and necessary action.” However, the Ministry has yet to provide a concrete roadmap or timeline for the proposed initiative.

“The Committee may be apprised of the future course of action planned or envisaged by the Ministry in this regard along with the planning and design of a proper ecosystem,” the report said. The panel also emphasized the importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to expedite the development of a secure and efficient indigenous operating system.

On the question of mobile voting, the Ministry stated that the matter falls under the purview of the Election Commission of India. Nevertheless, the Committee highlighted that with India being one of the largest manufacturers and users of mobile phones, the government should examine the feasibility of secure mobile-based electoral participation.

The Committee has urged MeitY to provide a detailed follow-up on both fronts, especially outlining how AI could play a role in building a robust digital ecosystem and enhancing citizen-centric services such as mobile voting.

Recently, Bihar launched the nation’s first mobile-based e-voting system during municipal elections held across six urban local bodies. This innovative approach, aimed at enhancing electoral participation, primarily targeting voters who face challenges reaching physical polling stations, such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, migrant workers, and seriously ill individuals.