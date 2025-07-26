Ekta and Shobha Kapoor clarify disassociation from ALTT after govt ban on OTT apps

Following the Centre’s ban on 25 OTT platforms including ALTT and ULLU for streaming obscene and vulgar content, producer Ekta Kapoor has publicly clarified that she and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, are no longer associated with ALTT. The mother-daughter duo issued a joint statement to distance themselves from the platform in light of recent developments.

In a note shared on official social media handles, Ekta Kapoor stated, “Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021.” She added that any suggestion to the contrary is “strongly denied,” urging media outlets to report “accurate facts.”

The statement emphasized that Balaji Telefilms Limited, the parent company previously linked with ALTT, is a publicly listed and professionally run media organization. It explained that following a recent merger approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. – previously a wholly owned subsidiary – now operates ALTT independently as of June 20, 2025.

"Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant of all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance," the statement said. Ekta captioned the post: “To whomsoever it may concern.”

The clarification comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms for allegedly violating Indian laws by hosting content deemed to be obscene or pornographic. Besides ALTT and ULLU, the banned apps include Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Jalva App, and others.