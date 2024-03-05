comScore            

Digital

Elon Musk reacts to Instagram and Facebook outage

X owner Elon Musk shared a series of tweets after Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram went down for thousands of users across the globe.

Mar 5, 2024 11:25 PM
Elon Musk reacts to Instagram and Facebook outage
At the time of writing, outage tracking website Downdetector.com recorded over 3,00,000 Facebook outages and over 47,000 outage reports for Instagram worldwide. (Image source: X)

The global outage of Meta-owned apps Facebook and Instagram sent users rushing to Twitter now known as X to check about the outage. The apps were not working for users across the globe who experienced problems with Meta's popular apps. #InstagramDown started trending.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg’s rival, shared a series of tweets about the outage.

Reports claim Instagram and Facebook were experiencing server issues as users reported page loading problems.

Some minutes into the outage, tracking website Downdetector.com recorded over 3,00,000 Facebook outages and over 47,000 outage reports for Instagram worldwide.


First Published on Mar 5, 2024 10:37 PM

