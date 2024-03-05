Elon Musk reacts to Instagram and Facebook outage

The global outage of Meta-owned apps Facebook and Instagram sent users rushing to Twitter now known as X to check about the outage. The apps were not working for users across the globe who experienced problems with Meta's popular apps. #InstagramDown started trending.
Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg’s rival, shared a series of tweets about the outage.
If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024
Reports claim Instagram and Facebook were experiencing server issues as users reported page loading problems.
Some minutes into the outage, tracking website Downdetector.com recorded over 3,00,000 Facebook outages and over 47,000 outage reports for Instagram worldwide.
we know why you’re all here rn— X (@X) March 5, 2024
Instagram servers after Indians uploaded Ambani Pre Wedding reels non stop#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/K6W781ufwH— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2024
