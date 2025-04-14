            
  • Home
  • digital
  • metas-grip-on-social-media-faces-major-test-in-historic-antitrust-trial-62277

Meta’s grip on social media faces major test in historic antitrust trial

At the center of the case are two pivotal acquisitions: Instagram, purchased in 2012 for $1 billion in cash and stock, and WhatsApp, acquired two years later for $22 billion.

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 8:59 PM
Meta’s grip on social media faces major test in historic antitrust trial
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, is set to defend itself in a high-stakes antitrust trial, a case that could reshape the landscape of the technology industry and challenge the company’s ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the most influential social media platforms in the world.

The trial, years in the making, marks a significant test for the Federal Trade Commission’s ability to rein in the power of Big Tech. Originally filed in 2020 during the Trump administration, the FTC’s lawsuit alleges that Meta engaged in a deliberate campaign to eliminate emerging competitors by acquiring them, a strategy that, the government contends, has resulted in an unlawful monopoly in the social media market.

At the center of the case are two pivotal acquisitions: Instagram, purchased in 2012 for $1 billion in cash and stock, and WhatsApp, acquired two years later for $22 billion. Both services, initially independent startups, now serve as pillars of Meta’s vast digital empire. The FTC argues that the deals were part of a broader strategy articulated by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2008: “It is better to buy than compete.”

In its complaint, the agency asserts that Meta, then operating under the Facebook name, tracked rising competitors and moved swiftly to purchase companies it saw as credible threats to its dominance. Rather than innovate, the FTC alleges, Meta opted to “neutralize perceived competitive threats” during a period of rapid industry transition from desktop to mobile.

“These acquisitions have allowed Meta to entrench its monopoly,” the complaint reads, adding that the company implemented exclusionary practices to prevent smaller firms from gaining traction.

Meta has fiercely contested the US government’s case. In a recent statement, the company described the lawsuit as 'detached from reality,' insisting that Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook face stiff competition from an array of modern platforms. The company also warned that the FTC’s actions undermine confidence in the regulatory process, noting that its acquisitions were reviewed and approved more than a decade ago.

As per reports, the company added, “Regulators should be supporting American innovation, not weakening it to the benefit of foreign rivals, especially in areas as vital as artificial intelligence.” In filings last week, Meta emphasized that the FTC must prove the company currently holds monopoly power, not merely that it did at the time of the acquisitions.


Tags
First Published on Apr 14, 2025 8:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Spotify ad exchange and Spotify generative AI ads Launch In India

Spotify ad exchange and Spotify generative AI ads Launch In India

Digital

European Union considers taxing Meta, Google in response to Trump tariffs

European Union considers taxing Meta, Google in response to Trump tariffs

Digital

"Google has had two years to kill perplexity and hasn't": Aravind Srinivas on Google’s AI reluctance

"Google has had two years to kill perplexity and hasn't": Aravind Srinivas on Google’s AI reluctance

Brand Makers

Apple dodges tariff fallout for now, as Donald Trump grants temporary reprieve

Apple dodges tariff fallout for now, as Donald Trump grants temporary reprieve

Digital

Maharashtra, MIB to sign MoU for 240 acre creative hub development in Mumbai

Maharashtra, MIB to sign MoU for 240 acre creative hub development in Mumbai

Digital

Breaking: MIB and Maharashtra to establish global creative centre in Mumbai

Breaking: MIB and Maharashtra to establish global creative centre in Mumbai

Digital

OpenAI scales back AI safety testing: Report

OpenAI scales back AI safety testing: Report