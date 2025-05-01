Microsoft Cloud and AI strength drives third quarter results

Microsoft Corp. announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $70.1 billion and increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) Operating income was $32.0 billion and increased 16% (up 19% in constant currency) Net income was $25.8 billion and increased 18% (up 19% in constant currency) Diluted earnings per share was $3.46 and increased 18% (up 19% in constant currency)

“Cloud and AI are the essential inputs for every business to expand output, reduce costs, and accelerate growth," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “From AI infra and platforms to apps, we are innovating across the stack to deliver for our customers.”

“We delivered a strong quarter with Microsoft Cloud revenue of $42.4 billion, up 20% (up 22% in constant currency) year-over-year driven by continued demand for our differentiated offerings,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

According to reports, the company’s forward-looking guidance offered a measure of reassurance to investors, many of whom have expressed growing anxiety over the potential impact of newly imposed tariffs on the technology sector. President Donald Trump’s broad trade measures, announced in early April, have cast a shadow over global supply chains, prompting questions about the outlook for US tech firms. In this context, Microsoft’s confident forecast stood out.

Chief Executive Nadella, speaking earlier this year, outlined plans to invest $80 billion in fiscal 2025 to expand the company’s data center infrastructure, a move aimed at meeting the rising demand for artificial intelligence capabilities. Much of the required equipment is sourced internationally, leaving the company vulnerable to increased costs depending on the ultimate scope and location of the tariffs.

Business Highlights

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $29.9 billion and increased 10% (up 13% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Microsoft 365 Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 11% (up 14% in constant currency) driven by Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud revenue growth of 12% (up 15% in constant currency)

Microsoft 365 Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 12% in constant currency) driven by Microsoft 365 Consumer cloud revenue growth of 10% (up 12% in constant currency)

LinkedIn revenue increased 7% (up 8% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 11% (up 13% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 16% (up 18% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $26.8 billion and increased 21% (up 22% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 22% (up 24% in constant currency) driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 33% (up 35% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.4 billion and increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM and Devices revenue increased 3%

Xbox content and services revenue increased 8% (up 9% in constant currency)

Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 21% (up 23% in constant currency)