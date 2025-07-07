Who is Sanjog Gupta - ICC's new Chief Executive Officer?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A highly respected figure in global media and entertainment and sports ecosystems, Gupta will assume office on July 7, 2025, becoming the seventh CEO of the ICC.

Gupta currently serves as CEO – Sports and Live Experiences at JioStar and brings with him over two decades of cross-functional experience.

Considered a visionary leader with proven expertise in building successful consumer franchises, he is widely regarded as one of the architects of the modern sports ecosystem in India.

Gupta has been a driving force behind the transformation of sports broadcasting in India and globally. Having played a pivotal role in shaping the continued growth of marquee Cricket properties such as ICC events and IPL, he established domestic sports leagues like PKL and ISL, furthering the popularity of global sporting events such as Premier League and Wimbledon and scaling the business across consumer and commercial objectives.

Early Years

Gupta began his professional journey as a journalist. In 2002, he started his career at The Tribune as a Correspondent, where he covered business affairs. He subsequently moved to TV Today Network, taking on the role of Anchor, Correspondent, and Assistant Producer. By 2004, Gupta had joined Star News India as Associate Executive Producer.

During his time at Star News India, Gupta wore many hats—ranging from handling editorial responsibilities to serving as the production head of sports. He was actively involved in managing newsroom shifts and was the editorial lead for the channel’s extensive coverage of elections and union budgets. Gupta also launched a number of feature shows, including Fund Ka Funda (focused on personal finance) and Teen Deviyan (centered on astrology). Additionally, he led content partnerships for high-profile properties such as the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence and Business World’s Best Places to Work. Gupta also played a key role in launching Star News Active, an interactive service on Tata Sky.

Following more than three years at Star News, he joined NDTV as News Editor, where he was responsible for overseeing news operations and all editorial functions at NDTV MetroNation. He also had a brief stint as an anchor at INTV.

In 2009, Gupta took on consultancy and production roles with Star Movies and BBC World Service. At Star Movies India, he produced special programming such as Opening Night and the Academy Awards 2010 Specials. For the BBC World Service Trust, he worked on a 156-episode radio drama series.

Rise at JioStar

In 2010, Gupta joined the Star TV Network as Associate Vice President, marking the beginning of a long and impactful stint in leadership roles within the media and sports broadcast industry.

In his role as AVP, he was responsible for driving digital content and viewer engagement strategies for Star World and Star Movies, two of India’s leading English entertainment and movie channels. He also played a key role in shaping the business strategy for Star India's expansion into non-core areas, including education.

In 2012, Gupta was promoted to Vice President, taking charge as the head of Content Strategy and Development for the newly launched Hindi General Entertainment Channel, Life OK. He played a pivotal role in the channel’s launch, overseeing the development and rollout of 13 original shows. As a core member of the team, he was instrumental in crafting the brand strategy and marketing blueprint for Life OK. Gupta also led the end-to-end supervision of show launches, including marketing communications and promotional campaigns.

His leadership trajectory continued within Star TV Network as he was elevated to Senior Vice President in 2015, followed by Executive Vice President in 2017. In 2020, Gupta was appointed as CEO of Sports, marking a significant milestone in his career at the company.

Gupta was appointed CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024 following the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star, forming a powerful new sports media entity. Known for combining business acumen with creative storytelling, he has consistently delivered innovation-led growth across media and sports ecosystems.

Over the years, he held multiple leadership roles in content, programming and strategy before becoming Head of Sports at Disney and Star India in 2020. Under his stewardship, the Sports portfolio at Star India scaled across consumer and commercial objectives with a strong emphasis on long-term growth and operational efficiency.

Notably, he played a crucial role in developing and executing multi-language, digital-first, and women-centric sports coverage.

Academic Background