OpenAI’s new image tool takes over social media with Studio Ghibli-style creations

OpenAI has once again set the internet abuzz with the launch of its image generation feature. Since its debut on Wednesday, users across social media have been putting the AI-powered tool to the test—transforming their pictures into stunning Studio Ghibli-style illustrations and immersing themselves in the dreamy world of Japanese animation.
Even OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, couldn’t resist the trend. He swapped his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) for a Ghibli-style AI-generated image and even asked users to challenge ChatGPT by creating a better one. This move further fueled the viral trend, sparking discussions about AI’s role in the world of animation and artistic expression.
this was a real labor of love from @gabeeegoooh. congrats gabe; excellent work!— Sam Altman (@sama) March 25, 2025
here is what we generated during the livestream: pic.twitter.com/fmHWp4d9AF
What is Studio Ghibli Art?
Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by legendary filmmakers Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao, and Suzuki Toshio, is renowned for its hand-drawn animation and masterful storytelling. Iconic films like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke have cemented the studio’s place in cinematic history, captivating audiences worldwide.
However, while fans are celebrating AI-generated Ghibli-style images, it’s worth noting that Hayao Miyazaki himself has been a vocal critic of AI-generated animation. In a 2016 interview, he condemned AI-driven creativity, calling it “an insult to life itself.” He expressed his distaste for artificial creativity, stating, “Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted.”
Who can use OpenAI’s image generator?
OpenAI initially announced that its powerful image creation tool would roll out to Plus, Pro, Team, and Free-tier users on Wednesday. However, in an unexpected turn, Altman later confirmed that free users would have to wait a little longer. The company also stated that the feature would soon be available to Enterprise and Edu users via API integration.