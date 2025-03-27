OpenAI’s new image tool takes over social media with Studio Ghibli-style creations

OpenAI has once again set the internet abuzz with the launch of its image generation feature. Since its debut on Wednesday, users across social media have been putting the AI-powered tool to the test—transforming their pictures into stunning Studio Ghibli-style illustrations and immersing themselves in the dreamy world of Japanese animation.

Even OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, couldn’t resist the trend. He swapped his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) for a Ghibli-style AI-generated image and even asked users to challenge ChatGPT by creating a better one. This move further fueled the viral trend, sparking discussions about AI’s role in the world of animation and artistic expression.

this was a real labor of love from @gabeeegoooh. congrats gabe; excellent work!



here is what we generated during the livestream: pic.twitter.com/fmHWp4d9AF — Sam Altman (@sama) March 25, 2025

What is Studio Ghibli Art?

Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by legendary filmmakers Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao, and Suzuki Toshio, is renowned for its hand-drawn animation and masterful storytelling. Iconic films like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke have cemented the studio’s place in cinematic history, captivating audiences worldwide.

However, while fans are celebrating AI-generated Ghibli-style images, it’s worth noting that Hayao Miyazaki himself has been a vocal critic of AI-generated animation. In a 2016 interview, he condemned AI-driven creativity, calling it “an insult to life itself.” He expressed his distaste for artificial creativity, stating, “Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted.”

Who can use OpenAI’s image generator?