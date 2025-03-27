            
  • Home
  • digital
  • openais-new-image-tool-takes-over-social-media-with-studio-ghibli-style-creations-60506

OpenAI’s new image tool takes over social media with Studio Ghibli-style creations

Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by legendary filmmakers Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao, and Suzuki Toshio, is renowned for its hand-drawn animation and masterful storytelling.

By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2025 3:11 PM
OpenAI’s new image tool takes over social media with Studio Ghibli-style creations
penAI initially announced that its powerful image creation tool would roll out to Plus, Pro, Team, and Free-tier users on Wednesday.

OpenAI has once again set the internet abuzz with the launch of its image generation feature. Since its debut on Wednesday, users across social media have been putting the AI-powered tool to the test—transforming their pictures into stunning Studio Ghibli-style illustrations and immersing themselves in the dreamy world of Japanese animation.

Even OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, couldn’t resist the trend. He swapped his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) for a Ghibli-style AI-generated image and even asked users to challenge ChatGPT by creating a better one. This move further fueled the viral trend, sparking discussions about AI’s role in the world of animation and artistic expression.

What is Studio Ghibli Art?

Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by legendary filmmakers Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao, and Suzuki Toshio, is renowned for its hand-drawn animation and masterful storytelling. Iconic films like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke have cemented the studio’s place in cinematic history, captivating audiences worldwide.

However, while fans are celebrating AI-generated Ghibli-style images, it’s worth noting that Hayao Miyazaki himself has been a vocal critic of AI-generated animation. In a 2016 interview, he condemned AI-driven creativity, calling it “an insult to life itself.” He expressed his distaste for artificial creativity, stating, “Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted.”

Who can use OpenAI’s image generator?

OpenAI initially announced that its powerful image creation tool would roll out to Plus, Pro, Team, and Free-tier users on Wednesday. However, in an unexpected turn, Altman later confirmed that free users would have to wait a little longer. The company also stated that the feature would soon be available to Enterprise and Edu users via API integration.


Tags
First Published on Mar 27, 2025 3:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai police on March 31 over remarks on Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai police on March 31 over remarks on Eknath Shinde

Digital

India's M&E industry sees downturn for 2nd year in a row, contributes 0.73% to India’s GDP

India's M&E industry sees downturn for 2nd year in a row, contributes 0.73% to India’s GDP

Brand Makers

Talented sets new benchmark with ESOP buyback, Rs 8 lakh minimum pay and profit-sharing

Talented sets new benchmark with ESOP buyback, Rs 8 lakh minimum pay and profit-sharing

Digital

"See you soon, Chrome": Perplexity AI CEO hints at rival browser, Comet

"See you soon, Chrome": Perplexity AI CEO hints at rival browser, Comet

Digital

Trump considers reducing China tariffs to secure TikTok deal

Trump considers reducing China tariffs to secure TikTok deal

How it Works

Reddit's urban surge: 37% visitor growth fuels political, news hub status

Reddit's urban surge: 37% visitor growth fuels political, news hub status

Brand Marketing

Meta introduces AI-powered marketing tools to help brands partner with creators

Meta introduces AI-powered marketing tools to help brands partner with creators