Tejas Networks' Q1 loss deepens to Rs 193.87 crore amid revenue decline

ADVERTISEMENT
Tejas Networks reported a loss of Rs 193.87 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company's losses have widened sequentially, registering Rs 71.80 crore of losses in the previous quarter (January-March) in fiscal year 2025.
Notably, in Q1 FY24, Tejas Network had reported a profit of Rs 77.48 crore, and full fiscal 2025, it clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 446.53 crore.
The optical, broadband, and data networking products company's revenue from operations has dropped by 95.04 percent to Rs 201.98 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 1,562.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Centre tightens Telecom Cybersecurity Rules, mandates mobile number validation for all service platforms
The total income has also plunged to Rs 211.53 crore, with an 86.57 percent decline year-on-year, while on a sequential basis, it declined by 89 percent. Tejas Network had clocked a revenue of Rs 1,914.98 crore in the previous quarter (January to March), ending on 31 March 2025.
According to the stock exchange filing, Tejas Networks attributed the Q1 losses to a range of factors, including delayed receipts of purchase orders (PO), delayed inventory arrival, and shipment clearances for a few customers.
In the wireless business, Tejas received automated purchase orders for an additional 18,685 sites for BNL's 4G expansion during Q1 FY25. The company also received an initial order for a private 5G deployment under BSNL’s CNPN (Captive Non-Public Network) initiative.
The Tata Sons-owned company also teamed up with Intel to integrate direct-to-mobile (D2M) capability in laptops. Besides, Lava and HMD India announced plans to launch D2M-enabled mobile phones using Tejas’s SL-3000 chipsets.
In the April to June quarter, Tejas Networks won tenders in the infrastructure sector, such as the supply of wireline equipment to railways, oil and gas, and defence.
Shares of Tejas Networks declined by 6.04 percent to Rs 657.25 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 1:14 pm (IST).