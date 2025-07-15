New NASSCOM forum aims to drive $500 billion India-US trade vision

In a move to deepen cross-border technology collaboration and strengthen the India-US tech corridor, industry body Nasscom has launched the Nasscom US CEO Forum, a premier platform designed to accelerate bilateral cooperation in innovation, digital transformation, and inclusive economic growth.

The forum was officially launched last week at the Consulate General of India in New York, marking what the Indian Consulate called a “major milestone” in strengthening India’s position as a trusted technology and innovation partner globally.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar has been appointed as Chair of the forum, with Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, taking on the role of Co-Chair.

Designed to foster high-level strategic dialogue, the forum aims to bring together top Indian tech CEOs and key US stakeholders across enterprise, innovation, public policy, and talent development. The launch drew praise from officials and industry leaders alike, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams affirming the city's commitment to deeper collaboration with India’s innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Consul General Binaya Pradhan called the platform "timely," highlighting its potential to be a force multiplier for India-US technology cooperation, especially in areas like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean tech, and future skills development.

“Nasscom’s US CEO Forum brings industry leaders together to foster meaningful collaboration, align with key stakeholders, and explore new frontiers in innovation, talent, and investment,” said Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom. “As both nations look to shape a future driven by technology and shared values, this forum will create lasting global impact.”

The initiative also aligns with the "Mission $500 Billion" trade target jointly outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, which aims to double India-US bilateral trade by 2030.

In his remarks, Forum Chair Ravi Kumar noted, “We are at the cusp of a new tech era driven by AI and deep tech. This Forum will act as a vital bridge to navigate that transformation and unlock shared opportunities.”

Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner at the NYC Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, emphasized that India’s tech community is playing a key role in global innovation, saying, “Indian companies are not only leading in digital transformation but also creating jobs and investing significantly in the US, particularly in New York City.”

Nasscom said the forum will go beyond collaboration to co-creation, aiming to build resilient, secure, and innovation-led digital ecosystems across both nations.