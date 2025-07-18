            
Route Mobile profit declines by 32% in Q1 FY26; Re-designates Rajdipkumar Gupta as CEO

Revenue of Indian business declined to Rs 219.47 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2024, compared to Rs 237.62 crore

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 1:26 PM
Route Mobile profit declines by 32% in Q1 FY26; Re-designates Rajdipkumar Gupta as CEO
Route Mobile's total income dropped from Rs 1,113.98 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 1,061.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

Mobile network operator company Route Mobile's Quarter 1 fiscal year 2026 consolidated profit plunged by 32.23 percent to Rs 53.21 crore. In the previous fiscal, the company's profit stood at Rs 78.52 crore.

The UK-headquartered company's total income dropped from Rs 1,113.98 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 1,061.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue of Indian business declined to Rs 219.47 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2024, compared to Rs 237.62 crore--a drop of 7.63 percent. While overseas revenue plunged by 9 percent to Rs 992.73 crore.

According to the data shared by the company to the exchanges, the Finserv industry contributed 16 percent to the overall revenue in Q1 as Route Mobile offered digital communication solutions for banking, insurance and payment gateways.

Besides, services provided to the EdTech and technology companies generated 12 percent of the total revenue.

Route Mobile's adjusted EBITDA declined by 16.3 percent year-on-year and 4 percent Quarter-on-Quarter.

“We are navigating a dynamic market environment, marked by continued softness in the A2P SMS segment. While revenue has declined—partly due to the loss of lowmargin business and customer shifts to alternate channels—gross margin performance has improved, leading to a stronger EBITDA margin over the last quarter. This reflects our commitment to driving sustainable, quality-led growth with a strong focus on profitability. Encouragingly, we are seeing healthy traction across our non-SMS product lines, validating our diversification strategy. Our strategic initiatives include expansion of RCS-based solution revenues, deepening partnerships with global system integrators, expanding the footprint of our MNO firewall solutions, and shaping our approach to the telecom API opportunity. As we continue to execute with discipline and clarity in a rapidly evolving communication," Rajdipkumar Gupta, CEO and Managing Director, Route Mobile Limited, said.

Separately, Route Mobile has re‐designated Rajdipkumar Gupta as Chief Executive Officer following Gautam Badalia’s resignation. The global cloud communication platform has also announced the appointment of Sammy Mamdani as Chief Operating Officer.


First Published on Jul 18, 2025 12:08 PM

