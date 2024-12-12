            
  • Home
  • digital
  • tata-communications-launches-kaleyra-ai-to-redefine-customer-interactions-portfolio-to-be-offered-by-2025-50269

Tata Communications launches Kaleyra AI to redefine customer interactions; portfolio to be offered by 2025

The initial capabilities on offer comprise GenAI template generator for WhatsApp, conversational AI data reporting, conversational AI no-code builder.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 11:54 AM
Tata Communications launches Kaleyra AI to redefine customer interactions; portfolio to be offered by 2025
Kaleyra AI will initially be offered in beta to select Tata Communications customers early next year.

Tata Communications has announced Kaleyra AI, an artificial intelligence-powered flagship portfolio that will set to redefine customer interactions. As per the company, the portfolio will initially offer three distinct capabilities that go beyond traditional communication tools.

The suite will leverage Generative AI (GenAI) to provide a competitive edge through streamlined, personalised and highly engaging customer interactions. The initial capabilities on offer comprise GenAI template generator for WhatsApp, conversational AI data reporting, conversational AI no-code builder.

The GenAI template generator for WhatsApp will enable the crafting of personalized tempelates and message variants for WhatsApp. The roadmap includes extending similar capabilities to other communication channels such as SMS and rich communication service (RCS). It will resonate with the audience and leveraging each channel's points of strength, enterprises will be able to automate marketing tasks and augment response rates while maintaining consistent brand voice and relevance with their customers. Talking about the development, Mauro Carobene, Head of Customer Interaction Suite, Tata Communications said, "Kaleyra AI represents a powerful leap forward and will be a force multiplier for enterprises to accelerate business growth. For customer-facing roles, the portfolio will significantly improve engagement and interaction rates. In early controlled demos, we observed marked reductions in mean time-to-respond and resolve issues, especially during peak query volumes. For C-suite decision-makers, our generative AI-powered reporting and insights will enhance visibility into enterprise performance, all via a simple natural language interface."

Meanwhile, the conversational AI data reporting capability will enable the transformation of complex data queries into insightful reports complete with engaging, easy-to-understand visualisations. By processing natural language data queries from customers, it will deliver tailored, AI-powered analytics within seconds, enabling businesses to make swift, data-driven decisions and gain critical insights without their over reliance on business analytics teams. However, the conversational AI no-code builder capability will responses (without any programming knowledge) in text and rich media formats for both customers and workforces, simplifying complex data analysis and accelerating decision-making.

The platform will also empower enterprise customer support and marketing teams to build rapport through intelligent and immersive engagement, thereby enhancing the overall user experience. Moreover, Kaleyra AI will initially be offered in beta to select Tata Communications customers early next year.


Tags
First Published on Dec 12, 2024 11:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

India's e-learning sector loses Rs 2,000 crore to piracy: Report

India's e-learning sector loses Rs 2,000 crore to piracy: Report

Digital

TikTok takes Canada to court over dissolution order

TikTok takes Canada to court over dissolution order

Digital

'Light regulations' for Radio industry will drive innovative content: Govt

'Light regulations' for Radio industry will drive innovative content: Govt

Digital

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India AI mission’s seven pillars for inclusive development

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India AI mission’s seven pillars for inclusive development

Digital

ChatGPT down globally after Instagram and WhatsApp, OpenAI working on a fix

ChatGPT down globally after Instagram and WhatsApp, OpenAI working on a fix

Digital

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw open to new laws for Social Media Accountability, AI Governance

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw open to new laws for Social Media Accountability, AI Governance

Digital

Glance launches AI-powered Glance TV in partnership with Airtel

Glance launches AI-powered Glance TV in partnership with Airtel