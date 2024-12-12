Tata Communications launches Kaleyra AI to redefine customer interactions; portfolio to be offered by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Communications has announced Kaleyra AI, an artificial intelligence-powered flagship portfolio that will set to redefine customer interactions. As per the company, the portfolio will initially offer three distinct capabilities that go beyond traditional communication tools.
The suite will leverage Generative AI (GenAI) to provide a competitive edge through streamlined, personalised and highly engaging customer interactions. The initial capabilities on offer comprise GenAI template generator for WhatsApp, conversational AI data reporting, conversational AI no-code builder.
The GenAI template generator for WhatsApp will enable the crafting of personalized tempelates and message variants for WhatsApp. The roadmap includes extending similar capabilities to other communication channels such as SMS and rich communication service (RCS). It will resonate with the audience and leveraging each channel's points of strength, enterprises will be able to automate marketing tasks and augment response rates while maintaining consistent brand voice and relevance with their customers. Talking about the development, Mauro Carobene, Head of Customer Interaction Suite, Tata Communications said, "Kaleyra AI represents a powerful leap forward and will be a force multiplier for enterprises to accelerate business growth. For customer-facing roles, the portfolio will significantly improve engagement and interaction rates. In early controlled demos, we observed marked reductions in mean time-to-respond and resolve issues, especially during peak query volumes. For C-suite decision-makers, our generative AI-powered reporting and insights will enhance visibility into enterprise performance, all via a simple natural language interface."
Meanwhile, the conversational AI data reporting capability will enable the transformation of complex data queries into insightful reports complete with engaging, easy-to-understand visualisations. By processing natural language data queries from customers, it will deliver tailored, AI-powered analytics within seconds, enabling businesses to make swift, data-driven decisions and gain critical insights without their over reliance on business analytics teams. However, the conversational AI no-code builder capability will responses (without any programming knowledge) in text and rich media formats for both customers and workforces, simplifying complex data analysis and accelerating decision-making.
The platform will also empower enterprise customer support and marketing teams to build rapport through intelligent and immersive engagement, thereby enhancing the overall user experience. Moreover, Kaleyra AI will initially be offered in beta to select Tata Communications customers early next year.