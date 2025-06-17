WPP becomes first to integrate TikTok’s Symphony AI into marketing platform

WPP has deepened its partnership with TikTok, becoming the first advertising and marketing services firm to integrate TikTok’s Symphony — a suite of generative AI tools — into its proprietary AI-powered marketing platform, WPP Open.

The collaboration gives WPP early access to TikTok’s latest AI innovations, enabling its global teams to create scalable, localised, and highly personalised campaigns for brands across TikTok’s billion-strong user base.

Powering Content with AI and Personalisation

With Symphony embedded into WPP Open, brands can now leverage AI to generate content more efficiently, while enhancing local relevance and creative resonance. Key features include:

Symphony Digital Avatars: AI-generated, licensed avatars to represent diverse demographics across campaigns — enabling human-like, localised storytelling at scale.

Multi-language AI Dubbing: Hyper-realistic dubbing in over 15 languages to widen reach without compromising authenticity.

Automated Video Creation: Video generators that use product page data to create TikTok-optimised content based on platform best practices.

Rob Reilly, Chief Creative Officer at WPP, described the integration as a creative “firepower boost” for agencies and clients. “It’s about making creativity smarter, faster and more effective—blending the magic of the human touch with the power of AI,” he said.

First-Mover Advantage with Danone

Danone has already started piloting Symphony tools via WPP Open for its Alpro brand in Europe. Catherine Lautier, VP, Global Head of Media & Integrated Brand Communication, noted: “This partnership empowers us to connect with consumers on TikTok in even more authentic, localised, and impactful ways.”

Elav Horwitz, EVP, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships & Solutions at WPP, called the integration “a game-changer,” adding that it unlocks new levels of creativity, personalisation, and campaign energy.

The partnership builds on a strong track record between the two companies. Earlier this year, WPP’s Ogilvy PR and Village Marketing became the first TikTok-accredited creative agency of its size, reflecting deep platform fluency.

This also comes on the heels of WPP’s announcement to increase AI, data, and tech investments by £300 million annually—an effort to place technology at the core of its creative and media offering.