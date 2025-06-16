InMobi Advertising unveils mobile-first curation platform empowering all media buyers

InMobi Advertising, a leading global provider of mobile-first programmatic solutions, today unveiled InMobi Buyer Hub—a self-service platform designed to empower all types of media buyers, including curators, agencies, brand-direct teams, retail media networks, demand-side platforms, and media owners. The platform gives buyers direct access to build, plan, discover, optimize, and purchase programmatic deals with unmatched precision, transparency, and control.

The InMobi Buyer Hub will be powered by agentic AI that streamlines the curation process and quickly enables the creation of high-quality programmatic deal IDs at greater efficiency than ever before. Media buyers gain access to a seamless self-serve interface, maximizing campaign impact while minimizing complexity.

Leading curators, including Audigent, @curate, Givsly, and Antipodes, are now live on the InMobi Buyer Hub and expanding their audience data across all programmatic campaigns and leveraging the power of sell-side curation. “The InMobi Buyer Hub’s focus on sell-side curation removes the need for a broad, unfocused approach to audience development. It allows us to pre-package high-quality, contextually relevant inventory, enriched with data, into curated deals that buyers can target more efficiently,” says Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi Advertising. “Reducing noise in the bidstream and increasing signal quality helps improve win rates and ensures a greater share of media spend reaches performant, working media.”

“Today’s buyers need simplicity, transparency, and trustworthy signals,” said Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer, Experian Marketing Services. “By bringing Audigent’s audiences into the InMobi Buyer Hub, planners unlock high-match mobile segments—turning more impressions into working media and driving measurable business outcomes.” InMobi Buyer Hub will also allow buyers to leverage their first-party data along with InMobi Advertising's user-level and contextual signals, drawn from its proprietary SDK and proximity to publishers, all within a privacy-compliant manner. This integration delivers precision targeting and better campaign outcomes, all in real time. Combining advanced technology with rich audience insights, the platform enables partners to act swiftly and adjust campaigns based on performance data. Brands and agencies will be invited to join the beta program for this next phase later this spring.

“The future of programmatic isn’t about more noise, it’s about more signal,” says Rhys Denny, Co-Founder and CEO of @curate. “We’re proud to partner with InMobi Advertising to help power this new shift towards greater control and transparency, enabling smarter curation, cleaner supply paths, and faster activation across the open web. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how programmatic should perform.”

The launch of the InMobi Buyer Hub marks a significant shift in how buyers can access and engage with InMobi Advertising’s premium mobile-first inventory and mobile-first expertise. The AI-powered supply, user-friendly self-serve interface, and strong commitment to data privacy simplify the curation process to maximize campaign effectiveness while reducing complexity.