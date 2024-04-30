Tata Play Binge expands its entertainment gateway with discovery+

With a library of over 8500+ hours of content transcending over 40 genres, discovery+ offers an extensive array of content, catering to a wide range of interests and preferences. From documentaries that delve into nature, science, history, and exploration into immersive reality shows that provide insights into various cultures and lifestyles, to original series that offer compelling storytelling right from the heart of India, discovery+ is a trove of of distinctive content.

“Bringing discovery+ to Tata Play Binge represents a huge step forward in expanding our content offerings. The partners’ colossal lineup does not only showcase a myriad collection of genres but also promises entertainment in multiple local languages. This collaboration opens doors to an extensive range of riveting narratives, ensuring our viewers have access to the best of what Discovery+ has to offer, all in one place,” said Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer on another successful integration.

Adding to it, Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution & Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Tata Play Binge. This partnership will enable their subscribers in India to seamlessly access discovery+ content. With our extensive library of exclusive documentaries, captivating series, and engaging originals, including acclaimed titles such as 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics', 'History Hunter', and 'Star Vs Food: Survival', we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences to Indian households. Now, Tata Play Binge customers can enjoy discovery+ content on all their favorite devices.”

The platform boasts of some popular titles like 90 Day Fiance, Man VS Wild, and Top Gear, #IndiaMyWay, Blue Planet, Secrets of the Koh-i-noor, India’s Ultimate Warrior and many more.