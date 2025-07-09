PVR Inox to screen Wimbledon finals live in 3 cities; Know venue, tickets, other details

PVR Inox to showcase the Wimbledon Finals live in theatres. In a partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), PVR Inox will be screening the finals of Wimbledon on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13 across select luxury cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

According to the cinema exhibitor, the grand Tennis tournament's final match will be featured at PVR Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, and BKC in Mumbai; PVR Ambience Mall in Gurugram, and PVR Inox, The Nexus Mall, and Koramangal in Bengaluru.

The Gentlemen's Double Final will be streamed at 5:30 PM and the Ladies' Singles Final at 8:30 pm on Saturday. On the other hand, the Ladies' Doubles Final will stream at 5:30 PM and the Gentlemen's Singles Final at 8:30 PM on Sunday.

According to PVR Inox, the cinemas will transform into mini Centre Courts — complete with themed photo booths and curated experiences starting the evening of Friday, July 11. Additionally, a classic British summer flavours-inspired menu will also be available at each location.

“Wimbledon is more than a sporting event- it’s a legacy. And we are excited to be the first ones to bring this iconic championship to cinema screens in India. This collaboration reflects our ongoing efforts to redefine content experiences and create new avenues for audience engagement. We are confident this will be a memorable celebration of sport, style and cinema," Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd, said.

The tickets for the event will go live this week on the official website of PVR Cinemas and the PVR Inox application. The Wimbledon final will be screened through official broadcast partners, including Star Sports and JioCinema.