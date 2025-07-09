            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • pvr-inox-to-stream-wimbledon-finals-in-3-cities-know-venue-tickets-other-details-73648

PVR Inox to screen Wimbledon finals live in 3 cities; Know venue, tickets, other details

According to PVR Inox, the cinemas will transform into mini Centre Courts — complete with themed photo booths and curated experiences starting the evening of Friday, July 11.

By  Storyboard18Jul 9, 2025 5:30 PM
PVR Inox to screen Wimbledon finals live in 3 cities; Know venue, tickets, other details
PVR Inox will be screening the finals of Wimbledon on 12 and 13 July

PVR Inox to showcase the Wimbledon Finals live in theatres. In a partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), PVR Inox will be screening the finals of Wimbledon on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13 across select luxury cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

According to the cinema exhibitor, the grand Tennis tournament's final match will be featured at PVR Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, and BKC in Mumbai; PVR Ambience Mall in Gurugram, and PVR Inox, The Nexus Mall, and Koramangal in Bengaluru.

The Gentlemen's Double Final will be streamed at 5:30 PM and the Ladies' Singles Final at 8:30 pm on Saturday. On the other hand, the Ladies' Doubles Final will stream at 5:30 PM and the Gentlemen's Singles Final at 8:30 PM on Sunday.

According to PVR Inox, the cinemas will transform into mini Centre Courts — complete with themed photo booths and curated experiences starting the evening of Friday, July 11. Additionally, a classic British summer flavours-inspired menu will also be available at each location.

“Wimbledon is more than a sporting event- it’s a legacy. And we are excited to be the first ones to bring this iconic championship to cinema screens in India. This collaboration reflects our ongoing efforts to redefine content experiences and create new avenues for audience engagement. We are confident this will be a memorable celebration of sport, style and cinema," Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd, said.

The tickets for the event will go live this week on the official website of PVR Cinemas and the PVR Inox application. The Wimbledon final will be screened through official broadcast partners, including Star Sports and JioCinema.

"Wimbledon is not just a tournament — it’s tradition, emotion, and excellence rolled into one. To bring this iconic event into our cinemas is a proud moment for us. We’re thrilled to offer audiences a unique way to experience the finals — with friends, family, and fellow fans — on the big screen, in the heart of their city," said Mr. Aamer Bijli, Lead, Marketing & Innovations, PVR INOX Ltd.


Tags
First Published on Jul 9, 2025 5:24 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Brands eye microdramas | Maran family truce at Sun TV? | IPL piracy | Betting crackdown | Apple’s new Indian-origin COO

Brands eye microdramas | Maran family truce at Sun TV? | IPL piracy | Betting crackdown | Apple’s new Indian-origin COO

Special Coverage

Aviation regulatory body assures curb on 'arbitrary' airfare hikes

Aviation regulatory body assures curb on 'arbitrary' airfare hikes

Special Coverage

Karnataka HC stalls chargesheet in Chinnaswamy stampede case, offers interim relief to RCB, KSCA officials

Karnataka HC stalls chargesheet in Chinnaswamy stampede case, offers interim relief to RCB, KSCA officials

Special Coverage

Prime Video’s Multi-Tier Maze | K'taka to table Bill banning online gaming | TNRERA crackdown on misleading real estate ads

Prime Video’s Multi-Tier Maze | K'taka to table Bill banning online gaming | TNRERA crackdown on misleading real estate ads

Special Coverage

DES 2025: Online gaming sector calls for clarity as regulatory gaps persist

DES 2025: Online gaming sector calls for clarity as regulatory gaps persist

Special Coverage

BARC ready for the next chapter, says Vempati | Ishan Chatterjee to succeed Sanjog Gupta at JioStar

BARC ready for the next chapter, says Vempati | Ishan Chatterjee to succeed Sanjog Gupta at JioStar

Special Coverage

NPCI to construct Rs 829 crore headquarter in Mumbai's BKC

NPCI to construct Rs 829 crore headquarter in Mumbai's BKC