X complies with Brazil's Supreme Court orders amid ongoing blockage

X is reportedly shifting its stance and complying with orders from Brazil's Supreme Court after weeks of defiance that led to the platform being blocked in the country. This blockade was instated due to the company's failure to effectively address hate speech and other concerns raised by Brazilian authorities.
According to a recent report by The New York Times, X's legal team submitted a court filing on Friday indicating that the company has appointed a legal representative in Brazil, as mandated by Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
The filing also mentioned the removal of accounts identified as threats to democracy, alongside the payment of outstanding fines. However, the Supreme Court has since indicated that X has not submitted all required documentation and has been given five days to rectify this.
Specifically, the missing paperwork pertains to the formal appointment of the legal representative, a requirement under Brazilian law. In the filing, X named Rachel de Oliveira Conceicao as its new legal representative.
The company has been working diligently to restore its services to Brazilian users after being blocked since late August. Although it briefly reappeared online earlier this week through Cloudflare's DNS, the company clarified that this was "inadvertent and temporary."
In light of the ongoing situation, Brazil has threatened X and its satellite service Starlink with daily fines nearing $1 million if they do not adhere to the ban. Additionally, Brazilian users could face penalties of approximately $8,900 for using a VPN to access X.