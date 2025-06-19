Govt launches ‘Badalta Bharat’ contests; rolls out IG Reel, YT Shorts competitions

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with MyGov, has launched a series of nationwide creative contests under the campaign “Badalta Bharat, Mera Anubhav” to celebration of 11 transformative years of governance. These challenges aim to engage citizens in narrating India’s inspiring development journey through storytelling, digital creativity, photography and public participation.

This nationwide campaign underscores India's march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, highlighting monumental achievements across infrastructure, healthcare, education, digital transformation and social welfare. Citizens from all walks of life are invited to showcase how these initiatives have impacted their lives and surroundings.

One of the campaign’s flagship initiatives is the Badalta Bharat – Instagram Reel Contest, encouraging participants to create 30–60 second reels on themes such as Digital India, Skill India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Winners stand to win cash prizes up to Rs 50,000. Similarly, the YouTube Shorts Challenge invites users to share inspiring moments or cultural glimpses under the hashtag #MyModiMoment, with the same prize structure. Participants must upload their content on YouTube and share the link via the MyGov portal.

For longer format storytelling, the Short AV Challenge – Story of New India offers a platform for filmmakers to craft 8–10 minute films capturing India's transformation or key government initiatives. The top entry will be awarded ₹3 lakh, with other winners also receiving significant cash rewards.

In a more personal storytelling format, the Mini Vlog Contest encourages citizens to share two-minute videos on real-life changes in their locality since 2014. This could range from infrastructure upgrades to digital access. Eleven top entries will each receive Rs 11,000.

The Ek Bharat Pragatisheel Bharat – Video Storytelling Contest seeks emotional, human-centric narratives about how welfare schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, or Ayushman Bharat have changed lives. Participants must submit a one-minute video featuring real beneficiaries, with 11 winners earning Rs 11,000 each.

For photography enthusiasts, the Bharat ke Badhte Kadam – Janbhagidari Photo Contest calls for images showcasing people’s participation in nation-building initiatives, from cleanliness drives to digital inclusion efforts. The best entries will win Rs 11,000 and highlight how individual action contributes to collective progress.

Likewise, the Har Ghar Swadeshi – One Nation One Spirit Photo Story Contest taps into the Vocal for Local movement. Citizens are encouraged to share photographs and stories of their favorite Made in India products, with a focus on sustainability, craftsmanship, and local pride.