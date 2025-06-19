'Desi Oon' wins big at Annecy 2025, highlights creative leap under govt's AVGC-XR push

ADVERTISEMENT
The Create in India Challenge, launched by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting as part of WAVES 2025, has emerged as a transformative platform to identify and elevate India’s creative talent onto the global stage. One of its standout success stories, Desi Oon, a film by celebrated animation filmmaker Suresh Eriyat, has brought international acclaim to Indian animation by winning the Jury Award for Best Commissioned Film at the Annecy International Animation Festival 2025, France. Widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious stage for animation, this rare and monumental win places Indian animation on the world map.
A flagship initiative aimed at fostering India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality), the Create in India Challenge drew entries from over 60 countries across 32 curated challenges, spotlighting innovative storytelling rooted in Indian culture and powered by modern technology. Over 750 finalists were showcased at Creatosphere, a specially curated platform at WAVES 2025 held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from May 1–4, 2025.
Desi Oon, was recently crowned Best Film at the WAVES Awards of Excellence 2025, India’s leading animation and design recognition platform under the Create in India Challenge. In addition to the Annecy honour, the film has also been shortlisted at Cannes Lions 2025 in the Film Craft Lions category, making it a landmark achievement for India’s animation industry.
Moreover, the film will be archived at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, an honour reserved for the most impactful global works.
Ministry of I&B Official who supervised Create in India Challenge 2025, Anubhav Singh said, “The Government of India remains committed to nurturing the AVGC-XR sector. Through platforms like WAVES and initiatives like the Create in India Challenge, we aim to spotlight creative excellence that aligns with our vision of India as a global content creation powerhouse."
Sanjay Khimesara, President, ASIFA India, said, "This win is not just Suresh Eriyat’s; it is India’s. Desi Oon reflects the soul of India in a frame-by-frame journey that blends humour, emotion, and artistry. It inspires a new generation of Indian creators to think big, stay rooted, and aim global."