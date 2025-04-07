YouTube Shorts to get smarter with new AI tools in 2025

YouTube is gearing up to supercharge its Shorts platform with a range of artificial intelligence features, set to roll out in 2025. The move is aimed at making the short-form video format easier to use, more dynamic in presentation, and accessible to a global audience—particularly appealing to both budding creators and seasoned influencers alike.

The centrepiece of this update is a robust new set of AI-powered editing tools. Creators will soon be able to automate tedious tasks like scene detection, transitions, and background removal, significantly reducing the time spent in post-production. In essence, YouTube is lowering the technical barrier for content creation—users can polish their videos without needing professional editing experience.

A major new feature is script generation powered by AI. YouTube wants to help creators move from idea to finished short in record time. Whether it’s a voice-over, a catchy intro, or a humorous skit, the AI will assist in generating scripts tailored to the creator’s style and content theme. This could be particularly helpful for those who struggle with writing or need quick turnaround ideas.

Visually, the Shorts experience is also set for a facelift. AI-assisted effects and animation tools will allow creators to add a cinematic touch to their videos with ease. With just a few taps, content could start to resemble professionally produced mini-films rather than simple social media clips.

On the accessibility front, YouTube is introducing real-time captioning and translation, powered by AI, to help Shorts reach global audiences. This effort to break down language barriers aligns with the platform’s broader push to expand its international footprint.

This announcement comes on the heels of a strong run for Shorts. In late 2023, YouTube revealed that Shorts was generating over 70 billion views per day. The platform also introduced monetisation through revenue sharing, and began testing shopping integrations within Shorts—turning casual content into a commerce engine.