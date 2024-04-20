Can India’s online gaming sector can realize potential with policy support?

In terms of funding greener initiatives, a lot remains to be done in India. Playing for the Planet and UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) published a Green Games Guide, which addresses how gaming companies across the board can reduce their carbon footprint and collectively achieve their climate goals. The call for action highlights the importance for the industry to act together to meaningfully limit their emissions. Indian studios and large developers should start measuring their own carbon footprints, while simultaneously funding products, projects and initiatives that help the environment.

One of the ways for the industry to do this would be by setting a common emissions commitment for 2030, adding “call to action” features to their games as well as participating in and sponsoring global climate events such as Conference of the Parties (COP), as per the India Gaming Report 2024 by Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council and Winzo.

To establish India as a global gaming superpower, it’s essential to support the Indian startups and companies to compete at the global level. As per the report, this support can come with a dedicated focus on IP creation and protection to ensure that innovative ideas are safeguarded. To unleash the full potential of India’s entrepreneurial talent, the nation must align with global standards in policy and framework.

Providing incubation and accelerator programs for entrepreneurs is another critical component of this strategy that will offer them the resources and guidance needed to thrive in the competitive gaming industry. The talent pool, relentless innovation, increasing foreign investments, and a vibrant startup ecosystem indicates presence of a high potential sector. The right and progressive policy support can contribute to the India growth story and ensure that the country becomes a center of innovation and job creation for the global gaming industry.

Unlocking India’s gaming potential by investing in its workforce: Gaming has the potential to become India’s next growth frontier offering high employment opportunities for the youth. India can further unlock its vast gaming potential through strategic investment in workforce development. Consider this, despite being a nascent industry, the gaming ecosystem in India has shown appetite for innovation, job creation and attracting investments. The nation can identify and nurture individuals by introducing separate scholarship programs for skills that feed into the gaming ecosystem - designers, developers, cybersecurity specialists, among others.

Furthermore, fostering knowledge transfer from the global gaming community through academia is crucial for staying updated with the industry trends. Vocational training programs and executive courses for the existing workforce can equip professionals with the skills needed for the industry’s rapid growth. Global gaming clusters in the US, China, Germany, and Australia, among others, were created and sustained through both public and private support for talent development. These measures can propel India into a prominent position on the global gaming stage, nurturing talent and innovation.

Promoting research & development: Given the immense job creation potential and contribution to economic activity by the online gaming industry, research and development (R&D) in gaming has started attracting attention from the Indian and global gaming ecosystem. Promotion of R&D in the field of gaming will embellish India’s role in the global gaming ecosystem. To accelerate this, India can establish specialized undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs focusing on game design, development, and technology. T

These programs will not only foster expertise in areas such as AI and 3D design but also provide a structured pathway for students to become specialists in these fields. Additionally, offering career guidance and recruitment support will ensure that these gaming experts find fulfilling and impactful roles in the ever evolving world of gaming. This can be achieved through already proposed Center of Excellence, state policies on AVGC, and close collaboration among industry, government, and academia.

Making India a global hub for investments in gaming: The emerging business models and a thriving gaming community is making India a global hub for investments in gaming. India’s growing presence in the sector will disrupt the global gaming ecosystem for good. To ensure that India continues to disrupt the global gaming market and attract investments, we need to strike a delicate balance between fiscal interests and responsible entrepreneurship in the country.

In the years to come, enhanced innovation, job creation, and direct and indirect tax revenues can only be achieved through a conducive business friendly environment. Moreover, ensuring predictability in the long-term policy framework is essential, as it instils confidence in global investors and will encourage them to invest in India’s gaming industry. By offering an encourages policy environment, India can attract substantial investments and solidify its position as a major player in the global gaming arena.

Right tools to safeguard the interests of the youth: Safeguarding the youth in the digital age is paramount, and India must outline and enforce the delineation of responsibilities among stakeholders for their protection. To address this concern, modern and advanced provisions are imperative.