WATCH: MoS I&B Dr. L Murugan on India emerging as a global creative powerhouse

Murugan pointed to sectors like streaming, gaming (with over 500 million players), AVGC-XR, and live events as major growth drivers of the ₹2.5 trillion media and entertainment industry.

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 7:46 PM
Speaking at the Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) 2025 hosted by Storyboard18, Murugan said India’s gaming industry, with over 500 million players, is now among the world’s most vibrant.

India is fast emerging as a global creative force, no longer just a consumer of international content, said Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting; and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L Murugan at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025.

Highlighting the scale of the digital economy—powered by 971 million internet users and 562 million smartphones—Murugan identified streaming, gaming, AVGC-XR, and live events as key drivers of the ₹2.5 trillion media and entertainment industry. He also underscored the role of government-led initiatives like WAVES 2025 and the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in building talent and cultural influence worldwide.


First Published on Jul 1, 2025 6:41 PM

