WATCH: MoS I&B Dr. L Murugan on India emerging as a global creative powerhouse

India is fast emerging as a global creative force, no longer just a consumer of international content, said Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting; and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L Murugan at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025.
Highlighting the scale of the digital economy—powered by 971 million internet users and 562 million smartphones—Murugan identified streaming, gaming, AVGC-XR, and live events as key drivers of the ₹2.5 trillion media and entertainment industry. He also underscored the role of government-led initiatives like WAVES 2025 and the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in building talent and cultural influence worldwide.