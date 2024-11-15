GDAI signs MoU with FICCI to streamline gaming policies, sector growth

The Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) to develop policies aimed at fostering growth in the gaming sector. GDAI has also signed MoUs with the states of Rajasthan and Sikkim to enhance game development, align policy initiatives, and drive innovation.

D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana’s IT Minister, and Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Tamil Nadu’s IT Minister, met with key stakeholders from the gaming industry at the 16th India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), organized by GDAI. The Ministers and stakeholders brainstormed on the initiatives around the video gaming industry.

An industry stakeholder on condition of anonymity said, “We raised concerns about the shortage of skilled game developers and the need for government support to build infrastructure for the ecosystem’s growth. While there is abundant passion, we lack both talent and incubation opportunities.”

The participant added, “The Ministers were receptive and committed to creating a roadmap for the industry’s growth in their respective states.”

Commenting on the MoU with FICCI, Manvendra Shukul, a GDAI board member, said, “FICCI, as a policy and industry body, will collaborate with GDAI to map out the requirements, including policy development, for the growth of gaming sector. GDAI will provide industry insights, while FICCI will help us advocate with the government.”

Shukul continued, “FICCI will act as a bridge between the government and the gaming industry. GDAI will also support FICCI’s initiatives, such as FICCI Frames.”

Regarding the MoUs with Rajasthan and Sikkim, Shukul stated, “GDAI’s goal over the next five years is to establish an ecosystem and maximize India’s video game intellectual properties (IPs). We aim to become the world’s IP capital. These MoUs mark the beginning of that journey.”

He emphasized, “We need to incubate talent and increase the number of game developers, which is the focus of our agreements with these states.”

The MoUs with the states of Rajasthan and Sikkim further stipulate that GDAI will provide expertise in skill development and expanding the video gaming industry.

Additionally, the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Telangana have engaged actively with GDAI and officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). They have requested the establishment of regional Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Telangana and Tamil Nadu to support the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. These CoEs would serve as hubs for research, development, and training in game design and interactive media.