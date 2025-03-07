EXCLUSIVE: Tamil Nadu grants six weeks time for implementation of RMG rules

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday granted six weeks of time from date of notification until 26th March to implement the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025. Multiple gaming federations had met TNOGA officials to extend the implementation time of the regulations.

The Real Money Gaming operators have received a slight relief from the Tamil Nadu government on implementing the regulations. Multiple RMG operators were struggling to implement the required regulations due to complex tech issues.

Md. Nasimuddin, Chairperson of TNOGA in a communication to stakeholders (a copy of which is with Storyboard18) have stated that the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority has notified the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025 vide Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Notification No.6, dated 12.02.2025. The same has come into force on the date of its publication in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

"Now based on the representations received from various gaming Federations seeking time to comply with the above Regulations, the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority grant six weeks time from the date of the above notification to all the companies and other concerned entities to comply with the Regulations."

According to the notification the TNOGA Chairperson has mandated that all minors under the age of 18 be prohibited from playing online real-money games. In addition to Aadhaar verification, online game providers must display pop-up warnings when a player engages in continuous gameplay for more than one hour. These caution messages must appear every 30 minutes, informing players of their total playtime.

“All online game providers must offer options for players to set daily, weekly, and monthly monetary limits. Whenever a deposit is made, a pop-up message must display the player's set monetary limit and the amount spent so far in clearly visible text.”

Caution messages must also be continuously displayed on the login pages of real-money gaming websites and apps, warning users about the addictive nature of these games with the statement: “ONLINE GAMING IS ADDICTIVE IN NATURE.”