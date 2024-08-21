Jay Shah set to become youngest ICC Chairman, replacing Greg Barclay

In a significant shift in global cricket governance, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is set to assume the role of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) this December. Shah, who enjoys substantial support from key cricketing boards, including those of England and Australia, will replace the current chairman, Greg Barclay, whose tenure concludes in November.

Barclay, who was first appointed as ICC Chairman in November 2020 and re-elected in 2022, informed ICC directors, including Cricket Australia's chair Mike Baird, during a recent video conference that he would not seek a third term. This decision aligns with Shah's intentions to take over the position, a move that has been met with widespread backing within the cricket community.

Shah's appointment marks a historic moment as he will become the third Indian to hold this prestigious position, following in the footsteps of Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997-2000) and Sharad Pawar (2010-2012). At just 35, Shah will also become the youngest chairman in the history of the ICC.

"Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024, and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024," stated a media report.

The election process involves 16 votes from ICC members, with a simple majority of nine votes required to win, as per the revised rules. Shah's broad support base among the voting members puts him in a strong position to secure the role.