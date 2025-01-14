Brand sponsorships to soar by 20% as sports franchises enter esports arena

Traditional sports franchises in the country are venturing into the esports industry, marking a pivotal step in the sector's overall growth. By expanding their fan base and talent pool, leading esports teams are set to collaborate with these franchises to drive revenue growth, primarily through enhanced brand sponsorship opportunities.

Kerala Blasters, Puneri Paltan, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa Esports, Chennaiyin FC Esports, Odisha FC, and others are set to partner with prominent Indian esports teams such as Orangutan, Global Esports, and Revenant Esports. These collaborations will pave the way for traditional sports franchises to enter the esports arena. Additionally, Lets Game Now, through its esports IP—the Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL)—has entered into long-term agreements with these teams.

With traditional sports teams from Kabaddi and Football joining the esports industry, brand sponsorship opportunities are also expected to soar by 20%. Mumbai City FC has already partnered with several endemic brands in the esports space, including Acer, Oppo, EA Sports, and Puma.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, Co-founder and CEO of Lets Game Now and a gaming industry veteran and former CMO of Acer, remarked, "Today, India has witnessed tremendous growth in gaming and esports. Globally, many traditional sports franchises, from Formula 1 to soccer, have ventured into esports. Teams like Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich actively compete in competitive gaming titles. The goal is to target Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who are more active on digital platforms than playgrounds."

According to a report by IMARC, The Indian esports market size reached US$ 200.7 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 919.0 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during 2025-2033. As per the report, the revenue source of the Indian Esports market can be categorized into advertising, media rights, merchandise and tickets, publisher fees, and sponsorship. Among these, advertising accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Shantanu Basu, Founder and CTO of Lets Game Now, added, "We will be collaborating with already established esports teams in India. This partnership will not only help them monetise their potential but also unite the fandoms of traditional and esports audiences."

The franchise based esports model is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees and a projected viewership of 60-80 million. With multiple gaming titles in play, India’s esports ecosystem is set to witness an unprecedented collaboration between traditional sports teams and esports organisations.

Rushindra Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Global Esports, shared his perspective on the collaboration and said, "The esports industry in India is currently facing significant challenges due to various factors. Initiatives like this will bring much-needed benefits to the ecosystem. We are excited to collaborate with traditional sports teams and provide them with the talent and expertise we possess in esports."

Multiple esports teams in the country are expanding their monetisation model seeking sponsorship from various brands, merchandising, talent management, etc. Lets Game Now will be actively looking to collaborate with streaming partners to enhance the viewership of ISGL.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, commented, "The launch of the Indian Super Gaming League marks an important step in bridging traditional sports with the dynamic world of esports. At Mumbai City FC, we are thrilled to be part of this exciting initiative, which opens new avenues to engage with fans and expand our reach. We look forward to seeing how this partnership shapes the esports ecosystem in India and offers our supporters a fresh way to connect with Mumbai City."