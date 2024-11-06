Gladiator Esports acquires Bengaluru based Gods Reign

Gladiators Esports has officially acquired Bengaluru-based Gods Reign, one of the leading esports team in India. The valuation of Gods Reign and the amount was not disclosed by both the parties.

As part of this acquisition, Gladiators Esports will integrate the Gods Reign into its operations, with Gods Reign retaining its name for the esports team while all other verticals, including content creation and marketing will be under the banner of Gladiators Esports. This consolidation aims to streamline operations, strengthen brand identity, and leverage the combined resources of both entities.

Speaking on the acquisition, Gladiators Esports stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Gods Reign into the Gladiators Esports family. This acquisition reflects our commitment to elevating Indian esports and driving its growth. By integrating the renowned Gods Reign brand and its talented roster, we are not only broadening our reach and influence but also creating a nurturing space for our players and creators to excel. This marks an exciting new chapter, and we eagerly look forward to shaping a bright future for Indian esports.”

In line with this transition, Gods Reign has onboarded Battlegrounds Mobile India roster.

“This acquisition by Gladiators Esports represents a pivotal step for both Gods Reign and the Indian esports ecosystem. By combining our expertise, experience, and shared vision for advancing Indian esports, we are poised to deliver unmatched experiences and achievements. Our new BGMI roster, featuring both seasoned talent and fresh perspectives, embodies the high level of competition we’re committed to bringing. Through this strategic move, we aim to amplify opportunities for our athletes, engage our community in exciting new ways, and elevate Indian esports on the global stage,” said Rohith KR, CEO of Gods Reign.

The newly assembled team, which had a combined prize pool earnings of approximately INR 2.5 crores ($276,703) in FY23.