No brands, no dreams: Esports for women dead in India

As the world sets to celebrate International Women’s Day, it is crucial to shed light on the struggles and setbacks faced by female esports athletes in India. Despite years of dedication and commitment to competitive gaming, women in esports continue to face an uncertain future. The absence of structured tournaments, brand interest, and fair compensation has significantly hindered their progress, forcing many to abandon their dreams of representing India on the global stage.

Esports in India has seen a meteoric rise over the past decade, but it has remained largely male-dominated. While various organizations have attempted to foster female participation, their efforts have been short-lived. Teams such as Global Esports, Orangutan, and Velocity Gaming initially invested in female rosters, hoping to create a more diverse ecosystem. However, due to a lack of sustained support from tournament organizers and brands, these teams eventually disbanded their female squads, while continuing to support their male counterparts.

The fundamental issues contributing to this disparity are multifaceted. A significant factor is the glaring pay gap between male and female esports professionals. According to industry experts, male players in top-tier esports organizations earn between Rs 2-3 lakhs per month, while their female counterparts are paid a mere Rs 30,000-40,000. This financial disparity makes it unsustainable for women to pursue esports as a full-time career.

A female esports athlete requesting anonymity said, "No esports organization or game publisher wants Indian esports for women to be established. At times, we have been facing monetary issues when organizations did not pay us our salaries. But now no roster for females exists in India. Esports for women is dead in the country and we are not sure if it will even begin anytime soon."

Lack of Opportunities and Brand Support

Apart from the pay gap, the lack of structured tournaments for female gamers has been a major deterrent. Unlike other countries where female-exclusive competitions help bridge the gender gap, India has failed to establish a sustainable competitive environment for women in esports. The absence of publisher-backed initiatives and corporate sponsorships has resulted in female rosters being overlooked and eventually dissolved.

Rushindra Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Global Esports, acknowledges this challenge, stating, “I have recently seen female esports athletes choosing content creation as a lucrative opportunity. Esports requires a lot of effort, but in content creation, the chances of success are higher compared to esports in India. Many females are choosing content creation as a sustainable and lucrative career over esports.”

Given the challenges within competitive gaming, many former female esports professionals have transitioned into content creation, where they can still engage with gaming while enjoying better financial stability. Streaming platforms such as YouTube and Rooter provide female gamers with an opportunity to reach a wider audience, attract sponsorships, and earn a stable income without relying on an unpredictable competitive scene.

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, highlights this industry-wide trend, stating, “The sustainability of female rosters is a broader industry challenge, influenced by factors such as tournament frequency, sponsorship interest, team management strategies, and the availability of high-level players. There are currently no games in India with a structured female competitive ecosystem, which is why Indian esports orgs have not established female-only rosters.”

He further adds, “Many former female pro players have shifted their focus towards content creation, where they command similar sponsorship rates as their male counterparts. This shift highlights that the earning potential remains strong outside of competition, but a structured publisher-backed competitive ecosystem is needed to sustain female esports rosters in India.”

The Future of Women in Esports

While esports is inherently a mixed-gender competition, allowing both male and female players to compete on equal footing, the reality is far from ideal. Kuldeep Kumar, CEO of VE Games, emphasizes the importance of skill and performance over gender but acknowledges the challenges female players face.

“Esports is inherently a mixed-gender competition where male and female players can compete on an equal playing field. The primary factor in any team's success is talent, skill, and ability to qualify regardless of gender. Female teams do participate in open events and get invitations as well, but their success rate has been below average,” Kumar explains.

He further adds, “Given that esports is already a challenging, often loss-making business, it’s difficult for organizations to justify investing in rosters that don’t deliver competitive results. Brands and sponsors prioritize performance, engagement, and marketability, which ultimately drive their decisions.”