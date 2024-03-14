Krafton signs MoU with the Govt of Gujarat and TransStadia Technologies

KRAFTON, Inc. South Korean video game developer, has announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat and TransStadia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration is set to stimulate the technology, gaming, and esports ecosystem in Gujarat.

“We are immensely proud to announce our partnership with the Government of Gujarat, a collaboration representing a significant stride forward for game development and esports in India. By combining Gujarat's vibrant growth environment and our expertise in game development and esports, we are set to create unparalleled opportunities for talent development, infrastructure enhancement, and community engagement. We firmly believe that this collaboration will have a profound and positive impact, fostering innovation, and inspiring a new generation of gamers and developers." said Sean Hyunil Sohn, chief executive officer, KRAFTON India.

The Government of Gujarat expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with the state's vision for digital and economic growth. Sh. Harsh Sanghavi, Hon’ble Minister for Home, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, Government of Gujarat, remarked, "Government of Gujarat will benefit from this collaboration with KRAFTON as it will undoubtedly catalyze our efforts to transform Gujarat into an indigenous and interactive hub for e-sports. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our youth and the broader esports gaming community.”

KRAFTON has already invested USD 160 million in Indian startups since 2021 and plans to invest an additional USD 150 million over the next two to three years. In line with this commitment, KRAFTON recently launched the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator program, an initiative designed to nurture game development talent in India by providing funding, mentorship, and essential resources to promising developers.