Nazara Technologies stake deal gets CCI approval

ADVERTISEMENT
In a move that signals growing investor interest in India’s gaming and sports media sector, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in Nazara Technologies by Axana Estates LLP, Plutus Wealth Management LLP and Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited.
As per the media reports, the transaction will give the three entities significant influence over one of India’s most prominent digital gaming and esports companies, known for its diversified presence across interactive entertainment, AdTech, and real-money gaming (RMG). Nazara also maintains a strong foothold in esports and operates multi-sport content platforms targeting both Indian and U.S. audiences.
While Axana Estates LLP is currently a non-operational investment and real estate entity, its proposed activities suggest a broader strategic intent around asset acquisition and financial instruments. Plutus Wealth Management LLP and Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bring in deep capital markets expertise through their stockbroking, commodity trading, and investment services.
This deal marks a notable shift in investor sentiment, with financial and investment firms increasingly eyeing high-growth digital entertainment companies. With Nazara’s track record of acquiring and scaling gaming IPs, the approval may pave the way for further consolidation and capital infusion in India’s rapidly expanding gaming economy.
As per the reports, the CCI confirmed the clearance in a brief statement, adding that a detailed order will follow in due course.