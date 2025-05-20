Nazara acquires UK-based PC and console gaming publisher Curve for Rs 247 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies has granted in-principle approval to the UK arm for the acquisition of Curve Digital Entertainment Ltd (CDEL) for Rs 247 crore.
In a BSE filing, Nazara Tech said that it granted in-principle approval to "Nazara Technologies UK Limited for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Curve Digital Entertainment Ltd from Catalis Limited for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 247 crore, to be paid in cash".
CDEL is a UK-based independent video game publisher for Console and PC platforms. In the calendar 2024, the company reported revenues of Rs 263.5 crore, EBITDA of Rs 114.4 crore, and profit before tax of Rs 49.6 crore.
According to the stock exchange filing, Nazara said that Curve’s established publishing capabilities, portfolio of high-performing IPs, and relationships with leading platforms will enable the company to strengthen its premium game publishing vertical and access new markets.
With this acquisition, CDEL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nazara UK and a step-down subsidiary of the Company. Additionally, Kuju Limited, Curve Digital Publishing Limited, Runner Duck Games Limited, Fiddlesticks Games Limited, Curve Games Development One Limited, IronOak Games Inc., Attack Games Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of CDEL, will also become the step-down subsidiaries of Nazara UK and the Company.