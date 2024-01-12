Krafton's BGMI rolls out a campaign integrating gaming into Indian culture

Jungle has unveiled their new campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), showcasing how the battle royale game has integrated into Indian culture. Crafted around a gamer “Babubhai” who captures the nation’s imagination with his signature move, the Jiggle Wiggle, this campaign charts out the lifecycle of a trend.

Starting from the birth of the trend within the game, the film shows how the Jiggle Wiggle move, catalysed by social media and word-of-mouth, rapidly snowballs into a matter of national interest – uniting gamers, rappers, dancers, sportspeople, and marketers alike.

“Jiggle Wiggle” is a celebration of BGMI's cultural resonance, exploring its impact on Indian cultural trends. From urban streets to rural landscapes, this film encapsulates the essence of BGMI's influence, spotlighting its role in shaping trends across the spectrum of Indian pop culture — be it dance, music, or sports. With an extensive cast featuring gamers along with celebrities, dancers, and other faces, “Jiggle Wiggle” unveils the fusion of gaming and culture.

The campaign, conceptualized and produced by JUNGLE in association with KRAFTON India, captures the varied tapestry of the new Indian cultural experience, with tongue firmly in cheek throughout the film. It is a 220 second content piece – an ode to India and the many Indias within taking viewers on a journey through the interplay between BGMI and Indian pop culture.

The character of Babubhai was seeded seamlessly into everyday BGMI conversations inside the game as well as outside. From in-game integrations to social media easter egg hunt, Babubhai has been generating speculations and anticipation among the community. Over the past few days, Babubhai has been taking over major gamers in the country and India’s biggest game, thus leading to a build up to the film launch.

The campaign's 360-degree approach incorporates diverse elements, seamlessly integrating Jiggle Wiggle into various facets of the BGMI world, from billboards within the game to event center and music tracks, culminating in an actual in-game event spectacle.

Srinjoy Das, associate director of marketing, KRAFTON India, said, "Because of it's vast reach, one of the coolest things we have noticed about BGMI is how our fans form their own sub-cultures within the game, which goes on to become memes and trends. The iconic "De Jiggle" move which was coined by a then small-time creator Raj who also features in the ad, went on to become a cult esports tactic, followed by a meme and then a nationwide sensation. This campaign is a small tribute to that while it also helps us test the warmth of this pop culture trend and we cant wait to see how our fans react when they figure out this delightfully fictional take on the iconic Jiggle.”