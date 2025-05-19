MPL shuts operations of 'Opinio' in Haryana amid legal crackdown on Opinion Trading

Mobile Premier League (MPL), a leading online gaming platform, has ceased operations of 'Opinio' in Haryana following rising legal pressures on opinion trading platforms. This move comes in the wake of a growing regulatory crackdown, with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking an immediate ban on such platforms, including restrictions on their advertising and promotional activities. The matter is scheduled for hearing on May 20.

The updated Terms and Conditions on MPL Opinio, explicitly prohibit users in Haryana from participating in "formats that pertain to events whose outcome is unknown," including both MPL Opinio and MPL Fantasy games. The statement reads, "Formats that pertain to events whose outcome is unknown, specifically MPL Opinio and MPL Fantasy, shall not be used by users located in the state of Haryana.

In full the platform's terms and conditions read, "This Platform may not be used by persons located in the states of Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Further, there may be certain games that may be restricted in some additional states. To understand more about who may use this platform please refer to Our Eligibility section. Formats that pertain to events whose outcome is unknown, specifically MPL Opinio and MPL Fantasy, shall not be used by users located in the state of Haryana."

The development follows the passage of the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025 during the state’s recent budget session. The legislation, introduced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini—who also serves as the Home Minister—aims to curb public gambling, including sports and election betting, and match-fixing.

According to the provisions of the Act, “whoever indulges in match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than three years and up to five years, and shall also be liable to a fine of not less than Rs 5 lakh.” A subsequent offense could result in imprisonment for up to seven years.

The Act defines a "bet" as “any agreement, whether oral, written, or otherwise, between two or more parties regarding the occurrence or non-occurrence of an event—past, present, or future—whose outcome is unknown to any or all of the parties at the time of the agreement, where the party making an incorrect prediction must pay or forfeit a stipulated consideration to the other party or parties involved, either monetary or non-monetary."

Interestingly, this definition of "bet" closely mirrors the format used by many opinion and sports trading platforms operating in India. However, under Section 1(3) of the Act, “It shall come into force on such date as the State Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette.” It remains unclear when the state government will enforce the Act, which could effectively ban opinion trading platforms in Haryana.

The scrutiny of opinion trading platforms is not limited to Haryana. These platforms were recently banned in Chhattisgarh and are currently under the scanner in several other states. Opinion trading platforms such as SportsBaazi, Probo and TradeX remained banned in the state of Chhattisgarh.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court of India reinstated a case originally dismissed by the Gujarat High Court. The PIL, filed by petitioner Sumit Kapurbhai Prajapati, challenges the legality of opinion trading apps. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, criticized the Gujarat High Court for dismissing the matter due to a similar case being heard in the Bombay High Court and restored the petitioner’s right to be heard.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide ban on opinion trading platforms, describing them as a digital form of gambling or "online satta." In a letter addressed to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT highlighted the risks these platforms pose to India's democratic fabric by allowing users to speculate on election outcomes. The organization expressed fears that such platforms could manipulate public sentiment and erode trust in electoral processes.

Experts argue that the lack of defined regulatory frameworks for opinion-based gaming has created a legal gray area. While these games continue to generate significant user engagement and revenue, their resemblance to gambling has raised alarms within the real-money gaming (RMG) industry. Industry observers emphasize the urgent need for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to issue clear guidelines that address the legal, ethical, and financial implications of these platforms.