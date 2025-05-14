EXCLUSIVE: Gameskraft owned Poker platform Pocket52 to cease operations in July 2025

Online poker platform Pocket52, owned by gaming major Gameskraft, will cease operations in July 2025, in response to mounting regulatory challenges and the imposition of a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the real-money gaming sector. Gameskraft announced that the shutdown is a “strategic pause” as it re-evaluates its long-term approach to the poker category.

Launched in 2018 by entrepreneurs Nitesh Salvi, Saurav Suman, Debashish Bhattacharjee, and Satyam Verma, Pocket52 quickly gained traction as a platform for online poker enthusiasts in India. The startup raised $600,000 in seed funding that same year, backed by Speciale Invest and prominent poker players like Abhigya Sagar. In 2020, it secured $1.75 million in Series A funding from Gameskraft. According to Tracxn, Pocket52's revenue stood at $8.54 million as of March 31, 2024.

In a statement to Storyboard18, the company said, "While Pocket52 saw encouraging engagement, the company has recognised the need for a deeper momentum and a more focused strategy to meaningfully scale and deliver a differentiated experience to players. Staying true to this commitment, Gameskraft has announced a strategic pause in the operations of its Poker platform, Pocket52, as part of a broader plan to reassess and reimagine its long-term approach to the category."

“We remain committed to the Poker ecosystem in India. This pause allows us to reimagine what a best-in-class Poker platform should look like, one that delivers excellence, innovation, and sustainable impact.” the company stated.

"All relevant communications are being sent to the players and will continue to be sent as the process progresses. The 'Add Cash' feature will be discontinued on 22nd May 2025, with Gameplay ending on 30th May 2025. The app will remain accessible until July 2025. All existing customer funds remain secure and will be accessible through standard withdrawal processes that will be communicated to all players. Furthermore, this pause does not impact the employee strength of the company."

"Gameskraft remains steadfast in its mission to create innovative, high-impact digital experiences for players across the country'.

The move comes amid a wave of consolidation and strategic shifts within India’s real-money gaming (RMG) industry, driven largely by an uncertain regulatory climate and the steep 28% GST on gaming platforms.