"Even for pros, 8–9 hours of gaming isn’t ideal": Creators call for responsible gaming

As India’s gaming industry powers into the mainstream, creators are raising a red flag, not against growth, but against burnout. Speaking at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, top gaming personalities including Mehek Sayed aka Mizo, Tanmay Singh aka Scout and Harnit Khatri joined CNN-News18's Toya Singh to discuss the creator economy and gaming’s transformation from a subculture to a cultural force.
But amid the celebration of India’s rising esports scene and creator-led innovation, Mizo struck a grounded note. She said, “Even for pros, 8–9 hours of gaming isn’t ideal. We need to talk about balance.”
The comment resonates at a time when mobile gaming is not only India’s top digital pastime, often outpacing cricket and cinema in screen time, but also a high-pressure profession. As gaming shifts from a hobby to a career path, creators and regulators alike are urging moderation.
India’s Digital Gaming Management Authority (DGMA) has already introduced screen-time limits for minors and creators now advocate for healthier gaming habits even among professionals. With Tier-3 talent entering the spotlight, homegrown orgs thriving and institutional backing increasing, the future of Indian gaming looks bright, but it must also be sustainable.
Mehek Sayed also addressed the persistent gender gap in the industry, pointing out that women make up just 20% of India’s gaming community. “We still hear lines like ‘you play well for a girl’, and it’s exhausting,” she said.