            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • even-for-pros-8-9-hours-of-gaming-isnt-ideal-creators-call-for-need-of-practice-responsible-gaming-72985

"Even for pros, 8–9 hours of gaming isn’t ideal": Creators call for responsible gaming

Amid the celebration of India’s rising esports scene and creator-led innovation, Mizo struck a grounded note. She said, “Even for pros, 8–9 hours of gaming isn’t ideal. We need to talk about balance.”

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 6:51 PM
"Even for pros, 8–9 hours of gaming isn’t ideal": Creators call for responsible gaming
From homegrown esports orgs to rising Tier 3 talent, from creator-led startups to government-level institutional support, the conversation spotlighted how India’s gaming ecosystem is evolving into a powerful cultural, economic and educational force.

As India’s gaming industry powers into the mainstream, creators are raising a red flag, not against growth, but against burnout. Speaking at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, top gaming personalities including Mehek Sayed aka Mizo, Tanmay Singh aka Scout and Harnit Khatri joined CNN-News18's Toya Singh to discuss the creator economy and gaming’s transformation from a subculture to a cultural force.

But amid the celebration of India’s rising esports scene and creator-led innovation, Mizo struck a grounded note. She said, “Even for pros, 8–9 hours of gaming isn’t ideal. We need to talk about balance.”

The comment resonates at a time when mobile gaming is not only India’s top digital pastime, often outpacing cricket and cinema in screen time, but also a high-pressure profession. As gaming shifts from a hobby to a career path, creators and regulators alike are urging moderation.

India’s Digital Gaming Management Authority (DGMA) has already introduced screen-time limits for minors and creators now advocate for healthier gaming habits even among professionals. With Tier-3 talent entering the spotlight, homegrown orgs thriving and institutional backing increasing, the future of Indian gaming looks bright, but it must also be sustainable.

Mehek Sayed also addressed the persistent gender gap in the industry, pointing out that women make up just 20% of India’s gaming community. “We still hear lines like ‘you play well for a girl’, and it’s exhausting,” she said.


Tags
First Published on Jul 4, 2025 5:24 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Today in AI | People using AI as 'tripsitter' | AI paint formula keeps buildings cooler | Humans paid to fix AI errors

Today in AI | People using AI as 'tripsitter' | AI paint formula keeps buildings cooler | Humans paid to fix AI errors

How it Works

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Digital

Auction for 730 FM radio channels across 234 Indian cities to begin this month

Auction for 730 FM radio channels across 234 Indian cities to begin this month

Brand Makers

From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

Brand Makers

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

How it Works

Digital ads extend lead over traditional media, set to hit Rs 728 billion in 2025: MAGNA

Digital ads extend lead over traditional media, set to hit Rs 728 billion in 2025: MAGNA

Digital

Netflix and Spotify discuss partnership on live music content

Netflix and Spotify discuss partnership on live music content