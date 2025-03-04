Voluntary self control, in-built restrictions reduce spends by 30% on RMG platforms: Report

A joint study conducted by a professor from IIT Delhi and a doctor from AIIMS Delhi has found that players who opted for Voluntary Self-Exclusion (VSE) experienced a 20-30% decrease in daily deposits and gaming time on Real Money Gaming platforms.

Dr. Tapan K. Gandhi, a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Cadence Chair Professor of AI and Automation, and joint faculty at the School of AI at IIT Delhi, along with Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, a professor of psychiatry at AIIMS, analyzed data from 8,300 online gamers across various platforms.

This first-of-its-kind study in India states that responsible gaming tools effectively reduce excessive gaming activity and spending among users. The findings suggest that Indian gamers who actively use these tools cultivate a healthier and more balanced online gaming experience.

The study examined key metrics such as deposit amounts, game counts, daily play amounts, and daily winnings per game using repeated-measures analysis of variance (ANOVA) without interaction effects between time and the self-exclusion or limit-setting periods.

The results indicate that players who chose Voluntary Self-Exclusion (VSE) experienced a 20-30% reduction in daily deposits and gaming time. Additionally, self-exclusion acts as a valuable reset mechanism, enabling players to take a break and return to gaming with greater control over their habits. For those who preferred a more flexible approach, limit-setting tools proved to be an effective way to moderate their spending and time spent gaming without completely stopping play.

The study further highlights that players who set voluntary limits demonstrated a sustained reduction in spending, reflecting increased self-awareness and responsible decision-making. Unlike self-exclusion, which requires a complete break from gaming, limit-setting allows players to stay engaged while maintaining financial discipline and control over their gameplay. By setting predefined spending limits, gamers were able to better manage their finances and reduce the amount of money deposited on gaming platforms. These findings underscore the potential of responsible gaming tools to promote financial responsibility and prevent problematic spending habits.

Dr. Tapan K. Gandhi emphasized the importance of responsible gaming measures in India's rapidly growing gaming industry. He stated, “India’s gaming industry is poised for massive expansion. While innovation will drive this growth, the industry must prioritize consumer protection through responsible gaming measures. Understanding behavioral patterns and tailoring interventions accordingly will create a sustainable gaming future where players can engage safely and responsibly. By providing users with the tools to manage their play responsibly, the industry can continue to grow while prioritizing player well-being.”

Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara highlighted the role of structured interventions in fostering healthier gaming habits. He noted, “This analysis underscores the importance of implementing and promoting structured interventions like self-exclusion and limit-setting to empower players with healthier gaming habits. As the online gaming industry continues to expand, combining such tools with player support mechanisms could be key to fostering long-term responsible gaming practices aimed at ensuring the mental well-being of gamers.”