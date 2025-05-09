Indo-Pak tensions: Airlines issue alerts amid airport shutdowns, heightened security

Tensions have sharply escalated between India and Pakistan following multiple ceasefire violations, cross-border shelling, and recent air-borne attacks by Pakistan along India’s western borders.

In response to the deteriorating security climate, Indian authorities have temporarily shut down operations at 24 airports, triggering widespread changes to domestic travel protocols.

Airlines across the country—including Air India, Akasa Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet—have issued travel advisories urging flyers to arrive at airports at least three hours ahead of departure due to stringent new security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Air India stated in its official advisory, “In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure.”

#TravelAdvisory



In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.… — Air India (@airindia) May 8, 2025

Akasa Air mirrored the sentiment, “Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 hand bag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding."

#TravelUpdate: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) May 8, 2025

SpiceJet, via a statement on X, reiterated the urgency, “We request all our passengers to reach the airport at least 3 hours before departure, as per BCAS guidelines.”

Important Advisory:

We request all our passengers to reach the airport at least 3 hours before departure, as per BCAS guidelines, to ensure timely security checks and boarding.#flyspicejet #spicejet #TravelAdvisory pic.twitter.com/QZAFyktCfi — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 8, 2025

IndiGo also advised customers to prepare for longer clearance times: “In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities.”

#6ETravelUpdate



In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, travel aggregator EaseMyTrip issued a broader advisory warning against travel to conflict-sensitive regions. Founder and Chairman Nishant Pittie flagged additional geopolitical tensions: “Following the Pahalgam attack and war-like conditions between India and Pakistan, we strongly recommend avoiding travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, given their vocal support for Pakistan.”

“At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to stay updated on government guidelines and exercise utmost caution," it added.